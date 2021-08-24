Cardinal Capital Management Llc Buys Verra Mobility Corp, Quotient Technology Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Gogo Inc

- New Purchases: QUOT,
- Added Positions: JW.A, LAD, KAR, VRRM, ATKR, CFX, GLPI, NMRK, XPO, SPB, VNOM, MODV, EEFT, CIR,
- Reduced Positions: PACW, SIMO, MPW, TDY, OXM, NXST, STWD, SLGN, CBZ, ACIW, JCOM, FMC, COLB, TWNK, PPBI, BWXT, AXTA, HHC, VRNT, SYNH, ASH, BGCP, KAMN, TRN, DOC, FBK, CGNT, CGNT, PXD, FWRD, CHCT, HELE, RTLR, CVGW, ESE, OSIS, FUL, ECVT,
- Sold Out: CHNG, INVH, GOGO,
- J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,631,523 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 5,268,697 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 2,669,915 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 1,134,275 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Colfax Corp (CFX) - 3,490,603 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 626,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 111.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 864,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99.Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55.
