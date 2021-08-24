Cardinal Capital Management Llc Buys Verra Mobility Corp, Quotient Technology Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Gogo Inc

New Purchases: QUOT,

QUOT, Added Positions: JW.A, LAD, KAR, VRRM, ATKR, CFX, GLPI, NMRK, XPO, SPB, VNOM, MODV, EEFT, CIR,

JW.A, LAD, KAR, VRRM, ATKR, CFX, GLPI, NMRK, XPO, SPB, VNOM, MODV, EEFT, CIR, Reduced Positions: PACW, SIMO, MPW, TDY, OXM, NXST, STWD, SLGN, CBZ, ACIW, JCOM, FMC, COLB, TWNK, PPBI, BWXT, AXTA, HHC, VRNT, SYNH, ASH, BGCP, KAMN, TRN, DOC, FBK, CGNT, CGNT, PXD, FWRD, CHCT, HELE, RTLR, CVGW, ESE, OSIS, FUL, ECVT,

PACW, SIMO, MPW, TDY, OXM, NXST, STWD, SLGN, CBZ, ACIW, JCOM, FMC, COLB, TWNK, PPBI, BWXT, AXTA, HHC, VRNT, SYNH, ASH, BGCP, KAMN, TRN, DOC, FBK, CGNT, CGNT, PXD, FWRD, CHCT, HELE, RTLR, CVGW, ESE, OSIS, FUL, ECVT, Sold Out: CHNG, INVH, GOGO,

Investment company Cardinal Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Verra Mobility Corp, Quotient Technology Inc, sells Change Healthcare Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Gogo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q2, Cardinal Capital Management Llc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,631,523 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 5,268,697 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 2,669,915 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 1,134,275 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 3,490,603 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 626,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 111.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 864,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55.