Ellington Management Group Llc Buys New Residential Investment Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, Essent Group, MGIC Investment Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ellington Management Group Llc Buys New Residential Investment Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, Essent Group, MGIC Investment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Old Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Ellington Management Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys New Residential Investment Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Kohl's Corp, sells AGNC Investment Corp, Essent Group, MGIC Investment Corp, Ready Capital Corp, Arbor Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellington Management Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ellington Management Group Llc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellington+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,220,100 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 1,225,000 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 315,400 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio.
  5. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 338,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,759,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 132,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 109,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 132,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCBU)

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.51 and $203.13, with an estimated average price of $184.98. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 27,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 309.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 393,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 205.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 187,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,411,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 462.19%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 75.40%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $100.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.66 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Sold Out: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC. Also check out:

1. ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider