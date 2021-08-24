Ellington Management Group Llc Buys New Residential Investment Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, Essent Group, MGIC Investment Corp

Old Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys New Residential Investment Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Kohl's Corp, sells AGNC Investment Corp, Essent Group, MGIC Investment Corp, Ready Capital Corp, Arbor Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellington Management Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ellington Management Group Llc owns 172 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellington+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,220,100 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 1,225,000 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 315,400 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 338,000 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 1,759,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 132,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 109,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 132,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.51 and $203.13, with an estimated average price of $184.98. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 27,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 309.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 393,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 205.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 187,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in MFA Financial Inc by 124.40%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,411,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 462.19%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc added to a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 75.40%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $100.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.66 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $15.87 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.

Ellington Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.