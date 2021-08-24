Logo
ATSG Recognizes Scholarship Recipients and Interns

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. recently hosted a recognition luncheon to honor recipients of the Hete Family Scholarship as well as future leaders who have been a part of ATSG’s Internship Program. The event was held at the Wilmington Air Park.

The Hete Family Scholarship is offered through the Clinton County Foundation to ATSG employees and their children who are working toward a technical or undergraduate degree in a STEM, medical, business, or technical/vocational field. The scholarship fund was established earlier this year by ATSG Chairman of the Board Joe Hete and his wife Carrie.

Six $5,000 awards were granted during the scholarship’s inaugural year to the following recipients: Rachel Barker, attending Southern State Community College majoring in nursing; Averi Cooper, attending the University of Tennessee majoring in chemistry; Nicholas Cunningham, attending Ohio University majoring in computer science and engineering; Jovanna Giovannetti, attending the University of South Florida majoring in mechanical engineering; Isabella Steele, attending Oklahoma State University majoring in pre-med studies; and Sarah Young, attending The Ohio State University studying biomedical engineering.

“My mother believed an education is something no one can take away from you," said Hete. "Thus, providing a good education for the future leaders of our companies, communities, and the world is a worthwhile investment that will pay dividends long into the future."

The deadline to apply for the Hete Family Scholarship is March 31 of each year. For more information and a link to the application site, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atsginc.com%2Fhete-family-scholarship.

Also recognized at the luncheon were nearly three dozen students who participated in ATSG’s Internship Program. ATSG invests in the development of its team and future leaders by providing interested students a chance to develop important operational skills required to succeed in the aviation industry.

Interns have been placed in accounting, aviation maintenance, component repair and overhaul, continuous improvement, human resources, information technology, and marketing. During their time with the company, interns plan and complete business-related projects, gain exposure to company culture, develop skills needed to excel in their career, and learn from mentors with decades of industry experience.

“The ATSG team puts a strong emphasis on the development of our workforce,” said Mike Berger, ATSG chief commercial officer. “Providing scholarship opportunities, career exposure through internships, and upward growth through leadership development demonstrates ATSG’s position as a preferred employer.”

Interested candidates can learn more about the ATSG Internship Program and apply for open opportunities online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atsginc.com%2Fcareers%2Finternships.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)
ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005808/en/

