FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of FSD-201 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of FSD-201 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9) (the “Company” or “FSD”) announced today that it intends to terminate the Phase 2 clinical trial of ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide ("PEA"), or FSD-201, for use in treating COVID-19.

FSD-201 stabilizes mast cells and down-regulates the pro-inflammatory cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response; it is also known to target the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system of the human body.

The Company has previously successfully completed a Phase 1 first-in-human safety and tolerability study for FSD-201 and the compound to be safe with no serious adverse side effects. In June 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") approved the submission of an Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") for the use of FSD-201 to treat COVID-19 and in September 2020, a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter Phase 2 clinical study was approved by the FDA. The Company is working to complete and publish these findings in the near future.

As previously disclosed, following the May 14, 2021 annual general and special meeting of shareholders, the Company retained Bloom Burton Securities Inc. (“Bloom Burton”) to undertake a review of its Phase 2 clinical program to assist the Company in determining its viability and, more broadly, evaluating the general current commercial viability of FSD-201. In particular, the Company was concerned with the pace of progress in advancing the Phase 2 clinical study during a period in which COVID-19 treatments evolved significantly and competitive products were being successfully advanced. Bloom Burton recently reported its findings and the Company concluded that, while there are potential commercial opportunities for FSD-201, specifically the treatment of COVID-19 by FSD-201 is unlikely to be commercially viable. Based on this information, the Company has elected to terminate the current Phase 2 clinical study in order to concentrate its resources on more commercially viable opportunities.

“We remain committed to fulfilling the strategic and operational goals outlined in our communications to shareholders prior to the May 14, 2021 shareholder meeting. Objectively evaluating the commercial viability of this Phase 2 study of FSD-201 was one of our immediate priorities. While we are disappointed that the Phase 2 study commenced under the Company’s prior management was not productive, we are pleased that the independent review did support the belief that there are other viable commercial opportunities for FSD-201,” said Zeeshan Saeed, the Company’s President. “We will continue to explore these potential opportunities to advance the commercialization of FSD-201 and it’s potential on the human endocannabinoid system,” he added.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. (www.fsdpharma.com) is a publicly-traded holding company.

FSD BioSciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical R&D company focused on developing multiple applications of its lead compound, ultramicro PEA by down-regulating the cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statement contained herein are “forward-looking statements”. Often, but not always, forward-looking statement can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “expected”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the comments made with respect to the Company’s clinical trial, the evaluation of the commercial viability of its principal drug compound, and the statements made by Zeeshan Saeed regarding the commercial opportunities the Company’s principal drug compound and other commercial opportunities and fulfilling strategic and operational goals outlined in prior communications to shareholders. FSD cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005813r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005813/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment