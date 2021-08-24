Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 (presentation scheduled for 12:05 pm ET)

The presentation at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference will be webcast live from the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.aosmd.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of the company's website.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

