FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Vet Clinic Properties for $3.9 million

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT, Financial), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Pathway Vet Alliance properties for $3.9 million. The properties consist of a Thrive Vet Care property and a dual-tenant property that is anchored by Eye Care for Animals and includes a space of approximately 2,000 square feet that FCPT will lease to a new retail tenant. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Illinois and Rhode Island and are occupied under net leases with a weighted average term of eight years remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005832/en/