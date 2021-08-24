Guggenheim Investments Announces Results and Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting for the Mergers of GPM, GGM and GOF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Guggenheim Investments Announces Results and Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting for the Mergers of GPM, GGM and GOF

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments announced today the results and adjournment of the joint special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (: GOF), Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (: GPM) and Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (: GGM), each a closed-end fund (each, a “Fund” and together, the “Funds”), to approve the mergers of GPM and GGM with and into GOF (each, a “Merger” and together, the “Mergers”).

Acquired FundsTickerAcquiring FundTicker
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income FundGPMGuggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

GOF

Guggenheim Credit Allocation FundGGM

At the Special Meeting, shareholders of GPM and GGM voted to approve the Mergers. The Special Meeting was adjourned with respect to GOF in order to allow GOF shareholders additional time to vote on the Mergers. Although the substantial majority of GOF's shareholders who have voted their shares in connection with the Special Meeting have voted to approve the Mergers, GOF’s Special Meeting will adjourn temporarily in order to achieve the necessary quorum.

The Special Meeting with respect to GOF will reconvene on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. Central time. The reconvened Special Meeting will be held in a virtual format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the reconvened Special Meeting in person.

Each Merger will be consummated only if GOF’s shareholders vote to approve each Merger. Approval of the Merger of GPM into GOF is not contingent upon approval of the Merger of GGM into GOF, and likewise, approval of the Merger of GGM into GOF is not contingent upon approval of the Merger of GPM into GOF. Upon closing of the Mergers, GOF would continue to be subject to its current investment objectives, policies and restrictions. Shareholders of GPM and GGM would receive newly issued common shares of GOF, the aggregate net asset value (not the market value) of which will equal the aggregate net asset value of their common shares held immediately prior to the Merger(s).

The Mergers are intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including enhanced investment opportunities and greater secondary market liquidity for each Fund’s common shareholders, among other things.

Additional Information

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Funds; nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of any of the Funds. The solicitation of proxies to effect each merger was made by a final, effective Registration Statement on Form N-14, which included a definitive Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus, after the Registration Statement was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

This press release references a Registration Statement, which includes a Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus, filed by the Funds.

The Funds and their respective trustees, officers and employees, and Guggenheim Investments, and its shareholders, officers and employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the mergers. Investors and shareholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the Funds' respective trustees, officers and employees, and Guggenheim Investments and its shareholders, officers and employees and other persons by reading the Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus relating to the mergers.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE FUNDS ARE URGED TO READ THE COMBINED PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGERS. INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUNDS CAREFULLY. THE COMBINED PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CONTAINS INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUNDS AND OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE FUNDS.

The Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Shareholders may obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, free copies of the Combined Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained by directing a request to Guggenheim Investments at 800-345-7999.

Each Fund also files annual and semi-annual reports and other information with the SEC. Filings made with the SEC by a Fund are also available to the public from commercial document-retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), with over $255 billion* in assets under management across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 275+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Guggenheim Investments includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”), Guggenheim Partners Investment Management (“GPIM”), and Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC (”GFD”). GFD serves as servicing agent for AVK. GFIA serves as Investment Adviser for FMO, GBAB, GGM and GOF. GPIM serves as Investment Sub-Adviser for GBAB, GGM and GOF. Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. serves as Investment Sub-Adviser for FMO and is not affiliated with Guggenheim. The Investment Adviser for AVK is Advent Capital Management, LLC and is not affiliated with Guggenheim.

* Assets under management are as of 06.30.2021 and include leverage of $16.3bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives. Investments in the Funds involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Funds will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made and Guggenheim undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of any investment before they invest. For this and more information, visit www.guggenheiminvestments.com or contact a securities representative or Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC 227 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606, 800-345-7999.

Analyst Inquiries

William T. Korver
[email protected]

Not FDIC-Insured | Not Bank-Guaranteed | May Lose Value
Member FINRA/SIPC (8/21) 49443

ti?nf=ODMxNDUxOSM0MzczNDc1IzIwMjEwNTA=
Guggenheim-Investments.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment