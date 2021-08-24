Logo
GreenPower to Showcase all-electric BEAST School Bus and EV Stars at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school bus markets, today announced its participation and vehicle showcase in booth #911 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo being held August 31 - September 1, 2021 in Long Beach, CA at the Long Beach Convention Center.

GreenPower_Motor_Company_Logo.jpg

GreenPower will be hosting a Ride & Drive event at the conference on Wednesday, September 1 from 11:00 – 2:15 p.m. PDT.

ACT Expo serves as the official meeting place for transportation executives looking to gain hands-on access to the fuels, technologies and vehicles driving the future of transportation. Each year, the show features dozens of product debuts and major announcements from the leading OEMs and suppliers.

"The challenges our climate is facing are immeasurable, conventions such as ACT Expo allow thought leaders to come together with one overarching goal: sustainability through transportation," said Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. "Going electric is integral and essential for business success, and with our knowledgeable team, we are able to showcase why GreenPower's technology is unique and efficient. I look forward to sharing our vision at the upcoming ACT Expo."

At the expo (booth #911), GreenPower will showcase for the first time in a public forum the BEAST, all-electric school bus, along with two models of EV Stars.

  • BEAST (Electric School Bus)
    • The BEAST stands for battery electric automotive school transportation. It is an all-electric, zero-noise pollution school bus. It features a Monocoque chassis and has been designed from the ground up to be battery electric.
  • EV Star (Side ADA)
    • The EV Star is a multi-purpose, zero-emission, min-E Bus. It has a range of up to 150 miles and offers dual charging capabilities as a standard feature. The EV Star can be used for para-transit, employee shuttles, micro-transit, and vanpool service.
  • EV Star Cargo Plus
    • The EV Star Cargo Plus exceeds delivery needs with a capacity of up to 5,000 pounds and a driving range of 150 miles. It is the zero-emissions vehicle made to carry deliveries and can take on the most challenging routes.

For more information on GreenPower's presence at the ACT Expo, please visit https://greenpowermotor.com/investor-center/act-expo-event/.

If you are interested in speaking with Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower, or Ryne Shetterly, VP of Sales and Marketing, while at ACT Expo, please contact Hannah Westberg at [email protected].

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go towww.greenpowermotor.com

favicon.png?sn=LA85427&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-to-showcase-all-electric-beast-school-bus-and-ev-stars-at-the-advanced-clean-transportation-act-expo-301362089.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA85427&Transmission_Id=202108241700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA85427&DateId=20210824
