Sprinklr Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) today announced the company's second quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The company's earnings press release will be made available on the Sprinklr Investor Relations website at investors.sprinklr.com .

Sprinklr will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 pm ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the Sprinklr Investor Relations website . To access the call by phone, dial 877-459-3955 (domestic) or 201-689-8588 (international). The conference ID number is 13721772. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is the unified platform for all customer-facing functions. We call it unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM). We help companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel, at a once-impossible scale. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Press Contact

[email protected]

