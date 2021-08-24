Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys TJX Inc, Progressive Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

- New Purchases: VIRT, SBAC, TPX, OVV, PXD, RMBS, VMW, ARE, DRE, MKSI, NI, TTGT, TRUP, OLLI, PDD, TXG, EAR, APSG, PUBM, LDHAU, JWSM, OGN, CRBN, EFAX, HDEF, VCEL, AEG, AEO, BBD, SAN, BCS, BXP, BDN, FE, FELE, AJRD, HRB, HIW, LYG, MDU, MGM, MAC, ON, OSTK, FRPH, PCH, RELX, STX, SUP, VIV, TTC, WPC, HEI.A, HEES, PGTI, ZIOP, NWG, FLNG, STLA, CDNA, MTSI, ENPH, HTA, IQV, NRC, CHRS, WK, HGV, OKTA, KREF, TRTX, SPCE, WHD, NVT, DOCU, EQH, NIO, ARVN, KYMR, SNOW, YAC, RBAC, LESL, OACB, OAS, ABNB, FCAX.U, OEPWU, SVFA, AAC.U, PRPC.U, TBCPU, ATMR.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, APGB.U, CVII.U, PFDRU, SLAMU, HUGS.U, FACT.U, TSPQ.U, HYACU, HYACU, HERAU, ATAQU, MBAC.U, HAYW, WPCB.U, FCAX, IBRX, FVIV.U, OSTR, OEPW, KAHC.U, AAQC.U, GGPIU, AAC, PRPC, TBCP, ISLE, ISLE, JOFF, ATMR, SPAQ, SPAQ, APGB, CVII, PFDR, SPGS, SLAM, FACT, HUGS, TSPQ, MBAC, ORIAU, KAHC, CPARU, FTVIU, EOCW.U, ARKQ, BUG, DFAC, DFAS, DFAT, DFUS, ERTH, EVX, EZA, GINN, GREK, ISRA, IWL, IZRL, LIT, NFRA, OBOR, PAVE, PDN, PFXF, PIO, PIZ, PRN, PSR, QUS, RCD, RYH, SIL, SMOG, SOXX, VIGI,
- Added Positions: TJX, PGR, PKI, NOC, SLM, CARR, DLB, MCO, WAT, KNX, PEG, ROST, SJI, BAH, DELL, IJR, AMZN, CACI, CBRE, MMC, OC, KMI, AMT, CCI, FNF, PWR, FOXA, IAC, RSP, XOM, INTC, AIR, T, AFL, CAH, WRE, TWNK, VVV, FIS, TMO, UGI, UNP, DK, HPE, EMLP, IVV, SPY, VNQ, LNG, EPD, FITB, FISV, IPG, LHCG, MU, MPWR, ORI, OMC, OSK, PSA, RJF, SHW, SWKS, TRMB, WM, WY, ET, EVR, CQP, DISCK, FAF, CWEN.A, KEYS, BKR, BAND, VSS, VT, VTI, VTV, ABB, AMD, IVZ, ATR, ADM, AVB, TFC, BAC, BNS, BDX, BRO, BC, BG, CRH, CBT, CM, CRI, CE, CNP, CRL, CRUS, CNS, CMC, STZ, DAR, DLR, DUK, ECL, EIX, ENB, PLUS, EFX, ERIC, FMC, FL, F, BEN, FCX, GT, GGG, WELL, HEI, HRC, HEP, HRL, INFO, IDXX, INDB, IART, IRM, JBL, JHX, JBLU, KEY, MDLZ, LPSN, MMP, MGA, MAN, MXIM, MRCY, MTD, MSEX, MSI, NVDA, NGG, NYT, NOK, NMR, JWN, NSC, NUE, POWI, PRU, RHI, SAP, SIGI, SMTC, SCI, SPG, SSD, SLP, SON, LUV, SWK, EQNR, STE, SYK, NLOK, SYY, AXON, TGP, TEF, TD, TTE, TM, TRP, TSN, UBS, UNF, UL, VFC, VRTX, VOD, VNO, GWW, WDFC, WPP, DIS, WERN, WMB, WWW, MFG, BR, ACM, JAZZ, MELI, HI, TAK, KDP, VRSK, HPP, HCA, APO, MPC, XYL, EPAM, FWONA, ICLR, NWSA, AMH, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, OGS, IBP, PCTY, NEP, BABA, GLOB, WLKP, SHLX, QRVO, CWEN, WING, ALRM, APPF, RACE, LSXMA, KNSL, MEDP, HESM, SWCH, CARG, GSHD, FOCS, DAVA, YETI, ETRN, DOW, PGNY, BEAM, DCT, PLTR, MP, EEM, EFV, HDV, ICF, ICLN, IEMG, IJS, IVE, IWN, IWO, IWR, IYR, MCHI, PFF, SCZ, VIS, VXUS, XLB, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: MCK, AMP, CDNS, FTNT, ANET, BNL, JNJ, MRK, NFLX, CTSH, COST, EA, HD, TTWO, AMGN, PPL, ROL, EBAY, RXN, DVA, LOW, BIIB, MSFT, AAPL, EXPD, MNST, V, FB, AMAT, GOOGL, VOO, ORCL, PFE, RPM, RSG, K, KR, LRCX, LEN, NCR, USB, RCM, GM, CDW, ABG, CSCO, CL, LLY, STT, DG, PYPL, USMV, VB, ACN, AIG, BRK.B, BBY, BMY, SCHW, DLTR, D, IT, GILD, ICE, VTRS, NTAP, PG, QCOM, RNR, CRM, TGT, UNH, WST, KHC, IEFA, IWM, MMM, CB, ATVI, ADBE, A, AKAM, LNT, MO, AXP, ABC, APH, AVY, BLK, BWA, CVS, CPB, CTXS, CMCSA, INGR, GLW, DOV, ESE, EWBC, ENTG, EQIX, EXC, FFIV, NEE, GNTX, HUM, IDA, IEX, MET, NYCB, NKE, NTRS, OKE, PNC, PH, PAYX, PEP, PAA, REGN, SEE, SNN, SNA, SO, SF, TXN, TPL, TSCO, UPS, OLED, WMT, WFC, WEC, G, PM, FBHS, ABBV, ALLY, GOOG, SITE, CLDR, BJ, CTVA, VERX, IAU, IJT, PRF, RWO, VGK, VO, VUG, ABM, ASML, ABMD, AAP, AIN, MATX, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AMX, AEP, AEL, AMKR, ADI, AON, WTRG, ARW, AJG, AZN, ATO, AZO, ADSK, BHP, BP, BCPC, BLL, BOH, BMO, BAX, BLKB, BA, BSX, BTI, BRKL, BRKS, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CCMP, CP, COF, CWST, CAT, CNC, CENT, CERN, CHKP, CME, CHH, CINF, CTAS, C, CLX, COLB, CMA, FIX, DXC, CNMD, ED, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DSGX, DB, DVN, DIOD, DISCA, DMLP, EOG, EXP, EW, EME, EMR, EL, EEFT, RE, EXEL, EXPE, FCN, FAST, FHI, FWRD, GPS, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, GSK, GS, HDB, HSBC, HAL, LHX, HIG, HSIC, HSY, HXL, HOLX, HUBG, HBAN, MTCH, ING, ITT, ITW, ILMN, INFY, TT, NSIT, IPAR, INTU, JJSF, JCI, JLL, JNPR, KBH, KLAC, KSU, KMT, LKQ, LAMR, LANC, LGND, LNC, LMT, LPX, MTB, MTG, TGTX, MFC, MAR, MKC, SPGI, MPW, VIVO, MCHP, MUFG, MHK, MOG.A, MS, NBTB, NDAQ, NBIX, NJR, NEM, ES, NVS, NVAX, NVO, ORLY, OGE, OCFC, OFLX, OHI, OMCL, PCAR, PDCE, PHG, PNFP, PNW, NTR, PFG, PFS, PHM, KWR, DGX, DORM, ROLL, RDN, O, RBC, RS, RGEN, RMD, RIO, ROK, ROG, RY, RDS.A, SIVB, SNY, SLB, SRE, SLAB, SONY, SCCO, TRV, SBUX, STLD, HLIO, SLF, SPWR, SYNA, TSM, TFX, TXT, ACIW, TREX, CUBE, UMC, WAB, WBA, WSM, WLTW, WTFC, WIT, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, BRK.A, BF.A, SMTS, FTS, GPRE, RDS.B, GTLS, LDOS, LMAT, SPR, AIMC, TMUS, PRO, DFS, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, IGT, FNV, BEP, CYRX, JBT, LOPE, BUD, AVGO, CHTR, TRNO, MXL, PLOW, TSLA, KKR, LYB, ENV, NOVT, FRC, WD, NLSN, VC, REGI, ALSN, PSX, NOW, BERY, WES, RC, APAM, MODN, SFM, FOXF, ESNT, MBUU, DRNA, VRNS, QTWO, FIVN, HQY, CDK, VBTX, LBRDA, TBK, SHAK, SUM, NVTA, SEDG, ETSY, SHOP, FSV, TDOC, HLI, AXSM, SQ, NTLA, FTV, TWLO, TPIC, YUMC, BL, LW, IR, APPN, BHF, MDB, VICI, ZS, DBX, ROAD, FTDR, MRNA, TCRR, PINS, ALC, UBER, BCYC, RVLV, NET, IGMS, CRNC, ETNB, SPT, OTIS, RPRX, ACWV, DVY, EFAV, EFG, EWJ, EWZ, GDXJ, GLD, GNR, GUNR, IJH, IJK, IVW, IWB, IWV, KWEB, MDY, PBE, PPA, QQEW, QQQ, QUAL, SCHA, SCHB, SCHD, SCHX, SDY, SPLV, USCI, VBK, VBR, VCR, VDE, VGT, VHT, VLUE, VOX, VV, VXF, XBI, XLE, XLF, XLRE, XLV,
- Sold Out: WAL, GE, TTEK, VAR, FOE, MPLX, ELY, AOS, NTRA, QTS, VAC, LMNX, PXH, FGEN, SCHH, TTD, SCHF, FND, SCHE, SCHC, AM, DCPH, SPOT, BE, FSLY, PHR, FNDA, DDOG, LMND, PBW, ARRY, GMF, DNMR, FNDX, EBND, EWC, EWL, FNDE, EZU, FNDC, LAD, AZPN, BCE, EPAY, CMD, CERS, CLF, TPR, CGEN, CS, DECK, FLIR, CLGX, HOG, IBN, NBEV, NVR, GL, WRB, WSFS, WU, EBS, DAL, FTI, CCXI, RP, SAIC, RARE, ZEN,
For the details of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenmede+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,150,904 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,241,177 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 4,520,122 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 956,990 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,105,084 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 627,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $352.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 324,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 263,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rambus Inc (RMBS)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 244,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 72.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,295,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 108.31%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 676,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 592.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 751.90%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SLM Corp (SLM)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in SLM Corp by 350.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,423,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,208,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03.Sold Out: (VAR)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24.Reduced: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in McKesson Corp by 87.98%. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 58,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 72.51%. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $268.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 54,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 26.3%. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $299.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 474,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 38.57%. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 372,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 27.99%. The sale prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $376.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 223,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 38.72%. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 2,216,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA.
