Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys TJX Inc, Progressive Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, Progressive Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, SLM Corp, sells McKesson Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Fortinet Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenmede Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q2, Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1266 stocks with a total value of $19.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,150,904 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,241,177 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 4,520,122 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 956,990 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,105,084 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 627,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $352.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 324,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 263,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 244,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 72.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,295,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 108.31%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 676,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 592.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 751.90%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in SLM Corp by 350.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,423,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,208,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in McKesson Corp by 87.98%. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 58,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 72.51%. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $268.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 54,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 26.3%. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $299.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 474,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 38.57%. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 372,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 27.99%. The sale prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $376.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 223,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 38.72%. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 2,216,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.