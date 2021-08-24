Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys TJX Inc, Progressive Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys TJX Inc, Progressive Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Sells McKesson Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Glenmede Trust Co Na (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Progressive Corp, PerkinElmer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, SLM Corp, sells McKesson Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Fortinet Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenmede Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q2, Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1266 stocks with a total value of $19.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenmede+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,150,904 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,241,177 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 4,520,122 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 956,990 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,105,084 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 627,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $352.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 324,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 263,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 244,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 72.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,295,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 108.31%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 676,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 592.86%. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 751.90%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SLM Corp (SLM)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in SLM Corp by 350.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,423,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,208,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24.

Reduced: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in McKesson Corp by 87.98%. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 58,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 72.51%. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $268.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 54,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 26.3%. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $299.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 474,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 38.57%. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 372,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 27.99%. The sale prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $376.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 223,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Glenmede Trust Co Na reduced to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 38.72%. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Glenmede Trust Co Na still held 2,216,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA. Also check out:

1. GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider