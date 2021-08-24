Logo
Springowl Associates Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Accolade Inc, MP Materials Corp, Sells Everi Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Springowl Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Accolade Inc, MP Materials Corp, Tufin Software Technologies, Western Digital Corp, sells Everi Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Ciena Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Springowl Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Springowl Associates Llc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/springowl+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 43,985 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.15%
  2. Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) - 47,140 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.49%
  3. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 95,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  4. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 65,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
  5. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 6,343 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (MSGN)

Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Accolade Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 43,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC)

Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $34.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 47,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)

Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Extreme Networks Inc by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 85,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Springowl Associates Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Springowl Associates Llc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
