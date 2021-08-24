Springowl Associates Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Accolade Inc, MP Materials Corp, Sells Everi Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

- New Purchases: BABA, MP, TUFN, MSGN, MSGE,
- Added Positions: ACCD, WDC, ATLC, VIAC, C, EXTR, MU, BWA, KAR, INTC, LILAK,
- Reduced Positions: EVRI, MX, FB, TIGO, OMF, VLRS, GOOG,
- Sold Out: WFC, CIEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC
- Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 43,985 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.15%
- Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) - 47,140 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.49%
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 95,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
- Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS) - 65,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 6,343 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)
Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (MSGN)
Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Springowl Associates Llc initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accolade Inc (ACCD)
Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Accolade Inc by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 43,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC)
Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $43.98, with an estimated average price of $34.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 47,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)
Springowl Associates Llc added to a holding in Extreme Networks Inc by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.01, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 85,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Springowl Associates Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Springowl Associates Llc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPRINGOWL ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:
