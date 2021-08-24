First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys First Commonwealth Financial Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Alerian MLP ETF

New Purchases: DHI, BJUN, CE, PJUN, LUKOY, SCHG, UNP,

Investment company First Commonwealth Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys First Commonwealth Financial Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Commonwealth Financial Corp . As of 2021Q2, First Commonwealth Financial Corp owns 165 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 147,064 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 266,848 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,154 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,874 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 815,863 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.09%

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.370200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $157.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $31.484800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in PJSC Lukoil. The purchase prices were between $76.17 and $94, with an estimated average price of $83.33. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in First Commonwealth Financial Corp by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 815,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $299.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $929.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.