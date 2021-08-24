Logo
First Commonwealth Financial Corp Buys First Commonwealth Financial Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Alerian MLP ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys First Commonwealth Financial Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, sells Oracle Corp, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Commonwealth Financial Corp . As of 2021Q2, First Commonwealth Financial Corp owns 165 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+commonwealth+financial+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 147,064 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 266,848 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.97%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,154 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,874 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  5. First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) - 815,863 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.09%
New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (BJUN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.370200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $157.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June (PJUN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $31.484800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in PJSC Lukoil. The purchase prices were between $76.17 and $94, with an estimated average price of $83.33. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in First Commonwealth Financial Corp by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 815,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $299.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $929.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP . Also check out:

1. FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
