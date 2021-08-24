Logo
Security Benefit Life Insurance Co Buys DraftKings Inc, Horizon Acquisition Corp, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, Sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Security Benefit Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Horizon Acquisition Corp, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Longview Acquisition Corp II, sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co . As of 2021Q2, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co owns 151 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+benefit+life+insurance+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO
  1. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 4,626,440 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC.U) - 15,500,000 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON.U) - 15,500,000 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 6,365,635 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U) - 4,998,266 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.69%. The holding were 4,626,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC.U)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.61%. The holding were 15,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON.U)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.17%. The holding were 15,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.942400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 4,998,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Longview Acquisition Corp II (LGV.U)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 3,230,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 3,247,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 175.63%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 44,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.14%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 151,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 1545.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $281.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $17.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO . Also check out:

