Security Benefit Life Insurance Co Buys DraftKings Inc, Horizon Acquisition Corp, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, Sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Security Benefit Life Insurance Co Current Portfolio ) buys DraftKings Inc, Horizon Acquisition Corp, Horizon Acquisition Corp II, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Longview Acquisition Corp II, sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co . As of 2021Q2, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co owns 151 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 4,626,440 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC.U) - 15,500,000 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON.U) - 15,500,000 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. New Position DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) - 6,365,635 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U) - 4,998,266 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.69%. The holding were 4,626,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.61%. The holding were 15,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.17%. The holding were 15,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.942400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 4,998,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 3,230,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 3,247,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 175.63%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 44,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.14%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 151,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 1545.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $281.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $17.45.