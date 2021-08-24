Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, eBay Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Sanofi SA, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, eBay Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Sanofi SA, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, eBay Inc, PACCAR Inc, Shopify Inc, Haemonetics Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Sanofi SA, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Applus Services SA, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. owns 684 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tocqueville+asset+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,508,511 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 682,251 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,176,097 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,634 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  5. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,938,373 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.83%
New Purchase: Applus Services SA (APLUF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Applus Services SA. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 974,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 190,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BGSF Inc (BGSF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 364,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 103,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Orpea SA (ORPEF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Orpea SA. The purchase prices were between $116.88 and $132, with an estimated average price of $127.14. The stock is now traded at around $124.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $418.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 666,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,938,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 466,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 59.60%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 686.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 187,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 465,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Sold Out: Applus Services SA (39A)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Applus Services SA. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $8.61.

Sold Out: Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.18 and $34.53, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.. Also check out:

1. TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider