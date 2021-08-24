Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, eBay Inc, PACCAR Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Sanofi SA, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

New Purchases: APLUF, OGN, BGSF, GNRC, ORPEF, AMLP, ACC, BSM, FMAT, IWB, YOLO, NRGX, SITE, DLO, ARRY, COIN, FI, FUBO, NTG, MELI, ARAY, PGJ, ME, ACXP, YOU, MNA, VMEO, POTX, REMX, BLDE, VUG, GMS, AOUT, DELL, PGUUF, ABB, ALLE, SFM, MYRG, TMUS, TA, MIDD, MKL, SJM, HOLX, CE, MDRX, AAP,

DD, EBAY, PCAR, SHOP, HAE, CMCSA, BA, KDP, SOUHY, D, DCI, NEM, WY, SBSW, BXP, PPLT, SWRAF, XBI, GOLD, CMTL, STZ, CMI, XOM, KMT, IOVA, LNDC, DIS, FSLR, SHALF, QSR, ATRS, BMRN, CCJ, CL, FLEX, FLS, GILD, MTCH, IIVI, ILMN, NFLX, NKE, PGR, TRC, AER, AVGO, HESAY, LPLA, APO, MMX, PANW, VOYA, TWOU, MGNI, CTRE, OEC, CYBR, LITE, SILV, TWLO, CARS, NVT, MEC, PTON, IAC, GLD, IWM, IWP, VBR, CBRE, COG, LUMN, CAG, EMN, LHX, HST, ICE, KIM, LKQ, LTC, LEG, LEN, TGTX, MAS, MS, NTAP, OHI, PNC, PPL, PKI, PII, PCH, PHM, PWR, R, SPG, SBUX, TPL, TD, TSN, VTR, WCN, ANTM, WSM, CBIO, MG, ONCS, LVMUY, STAG, DOC, TNDM, FPI, VNOM, SYF, SHAK, KHC, AGR, REVG, BKR, MDNA, BTAI, AVLR, CARR, FBRX, BOTZ, FIW, HACK, IBB, ICLN, ILF, IVV, MJ, PHO, QQQ, SLV, VNQ, Reduced Positions: IAU, SNY, JNJ, AAPL, CBRL, WAT, BIIB, NVDA, PFE, BABA, PHG, VZ, AMAT, CSCO, DE, LDL, NVS, PCTY, DXC, IONS, MRK, NWL, HON, IPG, J, MSFT, DAL, MPC, VGK, AYI, AMZN, NEE, ROK, WSO, FB, GOOG, ALGM, BMY, KO, GOOGL, HBP, KNX, CRM, UNP, WMT, CMG, V, TCEHY, USCR, RKT, XLV, ADBE, BLDR, CAT, CVX, CCRN, DEO, EEFT, FISV, F, FCX, TV, FUL, INTC, JPM, JCI, KLIC, NTR, QCOM, RHHBY, SLB, SIEGY, STT, SYK, TMO, UIS, RTX, VMC, WFC, BX, BLBD, LNTH, PACK, ELAN, ALC, OTIS, FINX, IWN, IYZ, SPY, VWO, XLU, XLY, ACN, ALB, AMT, AMP, AMKR, ADSK, TFC, BBY, BLK, CHRW, CVS, COF, CSL, CERN, FIS, CI, CTAS, C, CTXS, COST, CCI, DHR, DAR, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DHT, DRRX, LLY, FFIV, FNF, GD, GIS, GPN, GGG, IBM, IDXX, IFF, KSU, LH, LRCX, LAZ, MTB, MMP, MGA, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, MCO, NKTR, SEEL, NDSN, ORCL, PPG, PAAS, PAYX, LIN, PRU, RIO, ROP, SIVB, SGMO, STX, SEE, SWKS, LUV, SWK, SCS, SNX, SYY, TECH, TXN, TM, UPS, UNH, VLO, EVRG, LBTYK, PODD, NWG, BYDDF, NBSE, PM, DISCK, ABST, VRSK, DG, TSLA, FRC, MOS, EIGR, EVFM, ENR, TTD, COUP, SOI, PINS, CRWD, AMCR, U, EEM, EFA, EFG, GDX, KRE, PFF, VGT, VOO, VT, VTV, XLP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, eBay Inc, PACCAR Inc, Shopify Inc, Haemonetics Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, Sanofi SA, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Applus Services SA, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. owns 684 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,508,511 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 682,251 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,176,097 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,634 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,938,373 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.83%

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Applus Services SA. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 974,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 190,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 364,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 103,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Orpea SA. The purchase prices were between $116.88 and $132, with an estimated average price of $127.14. The stock is now traded at around $124.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $418.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 666,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,938,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 466,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 59.60%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 686.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 187,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 465,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Applus Services SA. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $8.61.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.18 and $34.53, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.