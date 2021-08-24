Logo
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys ICU Medical Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, , Unisys Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ICU Medical Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, , Unisys Corp, Stratus Properties Inc, Bluegreen Vacations Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. owns 625 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kennedy+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,007,255 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%
  2. Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 606,084 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  3. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 474,741 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  4. Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) - 958,564 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  5. UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 393,314 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
New Purchase: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 606,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 110,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $118.15, with an estimated average price of $100.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 94,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 105,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 153,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Axogen Inc (AXGN)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Axogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 252,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ICU Medical Inc by 1786.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.83 and $215.73, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $198.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 90,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 103.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 453,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 182.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 441,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 107.21%. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 227,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 53.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 533,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 906.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 376,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: Bluegreen Vacations Corp (BXG)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bluegreen Vacations Corp. The sale prices were between $9.28 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLPPA.PFD)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Partners Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.11.

Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
