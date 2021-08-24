Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys ICU Medical Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, , Unisys Corp

- New Purchases: AHCO, FATE, MTH, VCRA, HYFM, SKYT, AXGN, CASH, CVCY, APVO, BWMN, JOAN, FMNB, HMN, PERI, MCRI, AMTBB, HRVSF, HWKN, BANC, RNWK, CXP, MDWT, PWP, ANGO, INDI, BCEI, BCEI, DCO, OMI, LCY, GRBK, QIPT, NCBS, FSBC, FSBC, INSE, JRVR, FBRX, NKSH, VTNR, FGBI, CPSI, FCCY, STEM, FBIZ, MBCN, IMMR, MRVL, ACEL, MPHX, NTLA, SAL, CUBI, MCHX, RGS, INUV, HIL,
- Added Positions: ICUI, TCBI, CHCT, ADUS, RCII, IOVA, ELY, MIDD, GT, IIVI, LAD, MXL, CNOB, MSBI, AXNX, HELE, NBHC, SYNH, SCHN, RCKY, ROG, SHO, DK, TREE, ISTR, ASTE, MPAA, ALGT, ACC, BVH, EGP, BOOM, GPK, LZB, SJI, NMRK, ARRY, KBAL, OSUR, AVNT, UFPT, GMS, VRS, WH, FBP, LPSN, HIMX, ASPN, ARDX, PFGC, AVD, BMRC, CRS, DIOD, PFC, GBX, MGRC, QCRH, VICR, WNS, VAC, SGH, STXB, APRE, PINE, BMTX, SRCE, ARE, APA, MTRN, CMCO, CTO, HSC, DS, OFG, NXGN, TDY, UMPQ, UEIC, WNC, ZIXI, INBK, RLJ, PCTY, BRG, KE, FLMN, IAA, GAN, ATSG, ADC, ARC, MTOR, CPE, CERS, DBD, DRE, HLIT, IBOC, KRNY, MRTN, NSSC, TGI, VMI, YELL, SPB, HEES, GLDD, PODD, RBNC, ASPU, NPTN, CIO, VRTV, PLNT, CSTR, LBRT, MCB, EVER, CCB, PING, BRP, VNT, AVO, AXTI, ATI, WTRG, BRO, NNN, NPO, EXAS, FMC, FARM, GNTX, EHC, IONS, JLL, KNX, MAC, NDSN, PHM, RGEN, POOL, TER, GL, MTN, VOLT, WWD, HEI.A, ULTA, SMBK, NMFC, ICLR, HASI, RMAX, IBP, TMX, CTLT, CYBR, TRU, USFD, AIRG, BL, LW, WTTR, CALB, SIC, ASO,
- Reduced Positions: PRAH, UIS, STRS, OCSL, XPER, FKWL, OSIS, LYTS, STKL, WAL, IRT, EVH, XEC, FHN, LCUT, LITE, FEIM, PCYO, UFI, AEO, CSV, NHI, NUVA, STLD, ANF, CADE, TBBK, TITN, BKH, DSPG, SHYF, SPTN, MAXR, NATR, CLF, CVA, FBC, LBAI, MFNC, STAR, PACW, SJW, TG, UFPI, ATKR, ABCB, CLAR, DCOM, FFIC, JBSS, WTBA, NXRT, EYE, SSP, MTW, UBFO, UNTY, DGICA, BBDC, HMST, GMRE, CRL, FMBH, SGA, UMH, CRD.A, LMAT, RILY, FIBK, REXR, HONE, ICHR, ROCK, FRST, THRY, ALG, BCO, GHM, HBNC, LNDC, NNBR, RRC, SRDX, MRKR, SREV, LGIH, ELF, AA, PLYM, EPAY, CPF, CIR, DECK, FL, GIL, GSBC, LCNB, MHK, NWPX, PEBK, CDMO, SCHL, SF, PGTI, ICFI, INFU, MNSB, FRGI, MUSA, ICMB, GTES, MYFW, AIR, AZZ, CRMT, ATRO, ACLS, BG, CUTR, GBCI, OMCL, MODV, INVE, WTFC, ESXB, SPLP, NDLS, WHLRP.PFD, FNWB, CLLS, KROS, AMN, ALOT, ATRC, OZK, HSTM, OCFC, ASGN, PRFT, PDCE, PLXS, QMCO, SKY, SHOO, UBCP, URBN, SENEA, NOG, HI, EBMT, WD, HMTV, HRTG, VEC, SUM, SGRY, WSC, EQBK, KDMN, WHLRD.PFD, IWS, ALE, AYI, AIN, AEL, AMWD, BHLB, BRKR, BLDR, CBZ, CECE, CWST, CVCO, OFC, CRY, DKS, LCII, EXP, EMKR, EXTR, FR, HNI, HP, HURC, IDA, KEX, LHCG, LKQ, SR, LGND, MRCY, MEI, OSK, ARGO, PGC, PLAB, PNFP, PIPR, PCH, RBC, SAIA, SAFM, SASR, SKYW, SNX, UNF, AUB, UCBI, WAFD, BRBS, AIMC, SSBI, INFN, ROIC, DAN, PMT, MX, VOYA, CSTM, QTS, ESNT, EGRX, LMB, GWB, BOOT, TBK, BLD, NGVT, RETA, EVBG, IIPR, CLDR, CTOS, CNNE, PACK, CHX, ROAD, OBNK, EVOP, KZR, EPRT, BJ, ACA, DEN, CNXC, ARW, AIZ, AVY, AX, EAT, BC, CBT, COG, CSL, CASY, CASS, CIEN, CTBI, CCK, KINS, DLA, EEFT, FNB, FRME, GRMN, FUL, HALL, HAS, HSIC, HPQ, IEX, IVAC, ISBC, JBLU, KLIC, FSTR, LKFN, LAMR, LECO, LNC, MTX, MOG.A, NI, NWE, ON, IOSP, PZZA, PPC, PXD, PB, RS, SIMO, SWKS, SON, SWN, SWK, SCL, STRL, SUI, SYNA, SNV, TROW, AXON, TTEK, TTC, TREX, TRMB, TYL, URI, VECO, WERN, WLK, INTT, HOMB, COWN, GTLS, SPR, CNK, FRBA, BWFG, RGA, CRDF, LEA, GNRC, ST, FAF, VPG, LPLA, BKU, TROX, GWRS, FBHS, MTSI, ACRE, HTBI, CONE, BCC, NSTG, GLPI, BRX, TNDM, CSLT, FIVN, ARES, CCS, CFG, STOR, PFHD, WING, BW, PTGX, FBK, VST, BTAI, LASR, AVRO, ESTA, STRO, SIBN, TPTX, MNRL, SPFI, NREF,
- Sold Out: CTB, BXG, GLUU, SSB, SPLPPA.PFD, TMHC, FLL, PFSI, LPX, NVAX, CBRL, WY, CORE, LFUS, CVGW, THG, PAHC, GO, RRBI, PRTY, TRN, KRNT, UPLD, DBI, PSTL, DNMR, PBFS, HBIO, PBF, CYRX, SPNT, 6YV, SYKE, FLOW, BLUE, THBR, VBTX, CNST, TKR, ACEV, HAFC, RCUS, DSSI, FLIR, AACQ, UBOH, MGNI, QGEN, NFBK, FFNW, VIAO, EBS, SPOK, WW, CW, LIVN, FREQ, M, STPK, CNO, AMAL, ASUR, FUSB, IR, HWC, THS, CARE, SLRC, GMED, SFNC, DOC, PINC, MED, STRM, MCFT, EEX, ODFL, RQHTF, INTC, ARREF, DSPC.PFD, PTMN, ALNY,
For the details of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kennedy+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,007,255 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 606,084 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 474,741 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
- Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) - 958,564 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 393,314 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 606,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 110,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $118.15, with an estimated average price of $100.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 94,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 105,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 153,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Axogen Inc (AXGN)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Axogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 252,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ICU Medical Inc by 1786.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.83 and $215.73, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $198.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 90,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 103.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 453,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 182.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 441,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 107.21%. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 227,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 53.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 533,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 906.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 376,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: Bluegreen Vacations Corp (BXG)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bluegreen Vacations Corp. The sale prices were between $9.28 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.33.Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95.Sold Out: (GLUU)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.Sold Out: Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLPPA.PFD)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Partners Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.11.Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.
