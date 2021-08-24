Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys ICU Medical Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, , Unisys Corp

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ICU Medical Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, , Unisys Corp, Stratus Properties Inc, Bluegreen Vacations Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. owns 625 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kennedy+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,007,255 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54% Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 606,084 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 474,741 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) - 958,564 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 393,314 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 606,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 110,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $118.15, with an estimated average price of $100.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 94,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 105,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $36.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 153,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Axogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 252,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ICU Medical Inc by 1786.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.83 and $215.73, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $198.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 90,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 103.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 453,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 182.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 441,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 107.21%. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 227,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 53.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 533,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 906.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 376,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bluegreen Vacations Corp. The sale prices were between $9.28 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Partners Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $22.11.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.