Brown Capital Management Llc Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Repligen Corp, Shopify Inc, Sells iRhythm Technologies Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Brown Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys 10x Genomics Inc, Repligen Corp, Shopify Inc, Insulet Corp, Coupa Software Inc, sells iRhythm Technologies Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, , Proto Labs Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Brown Capital Management Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 8,289,995 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  2. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,222,724 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  3. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 1,479,660 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  4. Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 4,449,171 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.91%
  5. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 1,682,597 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $300.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 81.13%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $169.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,228,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $270.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,015,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 102.67%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 187.01%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $228.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $480.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $341.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.



