Brown Capital Management Llc Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Repligen Corp, Shopify Inc, Sells iRhythm Technologies Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc,

PODD, Added Positions: TXG, APPF, SMAR, RGEN, QDEL, DDOG, QTWO, ALRM, KIDS, CYBR, SHOP, TEAM, COUP, TDOC, MASI, SITE, ZTS, BFAM, FLT, ENV, LKQ, ADSK, CRL, DXCM, EW, EFX, EXPE, FAST, JKHY, ULTA, MKTX, ORLY, OMCL, CMG, IPGP, BR, ALGN,

MANH, TECH, PRLB, BLKB, AYX, BCPC, GKOS, VEEV, CGNX, ANSS, NEOG, PAYC, ABMD, IRWD, AMSWA, TYL, VCRA, INGN, NXGN, PLAN, ACIW, HLIO, NTCT, PRO, GWRE, BOOM, UNH, MA, JAZZ, BKNG, CRM, MS, ABBV, LLY, SCHW, AAPL, AMZN, ABT, Sold Out: IRTC, GWPH, EGOV, CMD, VZ, RP,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 10x Genomics Inc, Repligen Corp, Shopify Inc, Insulet Corp, Coupa Software Inc, sells iRhythm Technologies Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, , Proto Labs Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Brown Capital Management Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 8,289,995 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 2,222,724 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 1,479,660 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 4,449,171 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.91% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 1,682,597 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%

Brown Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $300.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 81.13%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $169.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,228,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $270.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,015,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 102.67%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1538.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 187.01%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $228.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $480.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $341.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97.

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Brown Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.