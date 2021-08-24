Investor Ab Buys Lazard

New Purchases: LAZ,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lazard during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investor Ab. As of 2021Q2, Investor Ab owns 3 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTOR AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investor+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) - 19,394,142 shares, 99.85% of the total portfolio. Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) - 3,510,189 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - 12,850 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Investor Ab initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.