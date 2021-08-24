Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: VT, VUG, SCHG, WCN, VDE, V, NSC, UPS, VTV, ORI, IJK, CRM, PH, ECL, UNH, ALNY, SCHZ, INTC, IJT, MMM, CSGP, WOR, GLOB, SCHV, WST, VEEV,
- Added Positions: DVY, AAPL, VB, LIN, BND, QCOM, CL, AMZN, J, RTX, KO, TGT, ABT, ORCL, PEP, TKR, JPM, TROW, NKE, EXR, CMI, OTIS, SCHD, CARR, IP, SPY, GOOGL, PG, KMB, SNA, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.A, XOM, BRK.B, MINT, TMO, JNJ, MSFT, VEA, MKC, IBM, BAH, HD, UNP, ADP, SLB, TD, AFL, WAB, CTSH, VWO, GIS, GOOG, VZ, CMCSA, WMT, DLR, NUE, DIS, LDOS, PRU, WFC, STT, NVDA, DHR, ABBV, VO,
- Sold Out: LMT, USB, TPL, PFF, HYMB, MA, DE, BMY, LOW, JNK, CWI, CVX, ICE, QSR, TSN, BAC, EPD, PFE, WDFC, FISV, OXY, EEM, MRK, DCP, WTM, UTG, SUN, CEQP, ATCO, ET, PAA, NGL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,632 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,846 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.68%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 9,857 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,148 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.64%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 28,989 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 18,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 437.89%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 144.90%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Linde PLC by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 201.07%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 124.44%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3305.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $58.54 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $59.61.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA . Also check out:
