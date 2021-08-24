Logo
Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa . As of 2021Q2, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa owns 96 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+bank+of+sioux+city+iowa+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,632 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.50%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,846 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.68%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 9,857 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,148 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.64%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 28,989 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 18,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $154.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $126.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 437.89%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 144.90%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Linde PLC by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 201.07%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 124.44%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3305.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The sale prices were between $58.54 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $59.61.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA . Also check out:

1. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA 's Undervalued Stocks
2. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY IOWA keeps buying
