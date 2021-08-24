Capital International Inc Buys DLocal, NICE, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Sells OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CSX Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital International Inc Buys DLocal, NICE, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Sells OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital International Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DLocal, NICE, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sea, sells OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CSX Corp, ICICI Bank, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Inc . As of 2021Q2, Capital International Inc owns 297 stocks with a total value of $11.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+international+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,227,203 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  2. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 937,859 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 861,441 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
  4. Vale SA (VALE) - 13,035,696 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  5. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 408,867 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,123,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $288.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 199,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,524,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 127,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 964,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,050,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 1615.57%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 597,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $312.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 379,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genpact Ltd (G)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 887,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 273,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,483,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Capital International Inc added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 148,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC . Also check out:

1. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider