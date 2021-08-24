Capital International Inc Buys DLocal, NICE, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Sells OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CSX Corp

- New Purchases: DLO, NICE, TIXT, BABA, ABCL, PAX, EPAM, GRCL, ZLAB, AMAT, LULU, ADAG, ETSY, ROK, APTV, CZR, EDR, EDR, TRUP, FDX, ADM, BTI,
- Added Positions: PINS, SE, RCL, VALE, NTES, G, TFII, BAM, NVCR, ETRN, BG, HD, LMT, SHOP, BLK, HLT, MSI, MTD, SPGI, BNTX, EA, CREE, STZ, TEL, SNAP, LEGN, LU, HUBS, CTLT, GLPG, BX, PODD, IDXX, AL, DFS, CDAY, DOCU, GH, PCG, KLAC, DE, DNMR,
- Reduced Positions: CSX, TSLA, BGNE, IBN, FLT, HTHT, YNDX, MA, TCOM, TSM, VRSN, JPM, FB, COP, NFLX, V, AVGO, TRMB, ASML, CNI, HDB, GOOG, HCM, EOG, BAC, ICE, BKNG, CHTR, ACA, XPEV, AAPL, GGB, ISRG, LOGI, MU, MCO, PFE, SGEN, UBS, CMG, TDG, MELI, CB, ADBE, AMT, CVX, HON, LRCX, NEM, ON, SLB, UNH, LYB, NOW, CFG, CDK, HGV, PK, AES, ATI, AMX, AON, ADSK, CAT, CNP, CME, CMCSA, DHR, EFX, EQIX, EL, LHX, MMC, MSFT, TAP, NTAP, SIVB, WCN, ANTM, WYNN, MSCI, BURL, RARE, ZEN, ATVI, AMD, APD, AME, AU, GOLD, CE, CNC, FIS, CHD, CCI, EW, RE, GILD, INCY, MDLZ, MRK, NDAQ, NBIX, NKE, NSC, REGN, RNR, SHW, TEVA, YUM, HEI.A, DAL, DG, KHC, CRSP, AZUL, BHVN, MRNA, KRTX, RPRX, DNB, ABT, DHI, DLTR, DPZ, LLY, GS, INTC, MS, LIN, PM, STLA, MMYT, ENPH, WDAY, QSR, CLLS, AYX, OKTA, PAGS, SMAR, ALLK, DELL, UBER, MO, ACGL, AJG, AZN, TFC, BA, CMS, C, CPRT, DLR, EWBC, EXC, NEE, FCN, GPN, MNST, HEI, HELE, HUM, IEX, INFY, IFF, JKHY, LVS, LII, VTRS, NVR, NVO, PNC, PAYX, PEP, PG, QCOM, STT, TXN, TMO, TOL, TRN, UNP, RTX, VFC, WBA, WM, WLTW, AWI, MLCO, IRDM, KDP, BUD, GM, FRC, GRFS, ZTS, GLPI, TNDM, ARES, CABO, TDOC, BKR, VICI, ESTC, XM, DOW, VIR, OSH, CNXC, ABNB,
- Sold Out: OCFT, LSPD, HUYA, AXP, TWTR, PDD, BRK.B, DD, PBR, TRV, GE, SAGE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,227,203 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 937,859 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 861,441 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 13,035,696 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 408,867 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
Capital International Inc initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,123,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $288.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 199,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,524,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 127,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 964,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)
Capital International Inc initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,050,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 1615.57%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 597,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $312.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 379,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Genpact Ltd (G)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 887,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 273,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,483,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Capital International Inc added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 148,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $14.35.Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.
