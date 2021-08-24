Capital International Inc Buys DLocal, NICE, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Sells OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CSX Corp

New Purchases: DLO, NICE, TIXT, BABA, ABCL, PAX, EPAM, GRCL, ZLAB, AMAT, LULU, ADAG, ETSY, ROK, APTV, CZR, EDR, EDR, TRUP, FDX, ADM, BTI,

Investment company Capital International Inc Current Portfolio ) buys DLocal, NICE, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sea, sells OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, CSX Corp, ICICI Bank, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Inc . As of 2021Q2, Capital International Inc owns 297 stocks with a total value of $11.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,227,203 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 937,859 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47% Facebook Inc (FB) - 861,441 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Vale SA (VALE) - 13,035,696 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 408,867 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%

Capital International Inc initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,123,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $288.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 199,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,524,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 127,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 964,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,050,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 1615.57%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 597,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $312.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 379,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 887,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 273,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,483,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 148,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $14.35.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Capital International Inc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.