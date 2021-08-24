Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced the results of its COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program.

In July, the Company launched a vaccine incentive program that it developed in partnership with its labor unions, including the United Steelworkers, the United Autoworkers, and the International Association of Machinists. The intent of the Program was to protect the workforce by providing employees with a positive incentive to get vaccinated. Under the Program, the Company committed to pay an employee at least $1,500 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For employees at locations with a vaccination rate of 75%, then the Company committed to pay an additional $1,500 to vaccinated employees from that location, representing a total opportunity of $3,000 per employee.

The Company achieved a total vaccination rate of 75%, or nearly 19,000 employees out of its workforce of approximately 25,000 employees. Also, 27 of the Company’s 43 locations achieved a vaccination rate of at least 75%. When the program was launched in July, the Company-wide vaccination rate was 35%, or only approximately 9,000 employees. In the 45 days the Program was in place, the vaccination rate more than doubled, achieving numbers way ahead the vaccination rates of the local communities where the facilities are located, and also significantly ahead of the national vaccination rates.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President, and CEO said, “I am delighted with the success of our vaccine incentive program. I appreciate the support of our local managers and union partners in making herd immunity a reality at the majority of our locations.” Mr. Goncalves added: “I implore both my steel producing peers and all other companies who have not already done so to implement similar programs, in order to defeat this nasty virus in our country once and for all.”

Other highlights include:

  • Indiana Harbor, the Company’s largest facility and the largest steel operation in the United States, achieved a vaccination rate of 78%, compared to its location’s county rate of 43%.
  • Middletown Works in Middletown, Ohio achieved a vaccination rate of 75%, compared to its location’s county rate of 46%.
  • United Taconite in Eveleth, MN achieved a vaccination rate of 75%, compared to its location’s county rate of 55%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. The Company serves a diverse range of markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products and is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210824005845r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005845/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment