Vista Outdoor Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ANOKA, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in September.

CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2021 – September 14

Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference – September 15

KeyBanc 2021 Leisure Day – September 23

To attend sessions with Vista Outdoor at these conferences, please reach out to the respective firm for more details. Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on our Investor Relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

