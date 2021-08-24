Logo
Vista Outdoor Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ANOKA, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021

ANOKA, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in September.

Vista_Outdoor_Foundation_Logo.jpg

CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2021 – September 14

Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference – September 15

KeyBanc 2021 Leisure Day – September 23

To attend sessions with Vista Outdoor at these conferences, please reach out to the respective firm for more details. Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on our Investor Relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. We operate through two reportable segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Together, our segments serve the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website or investor relations page and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:



Fred Ferguson

Shelly Hubbard

Phone: 571-343-7006

Phone: 612-518-5406

E-mail: [email protected]

E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH85477&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-participating-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301362115.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH85477&Transmission_Id=202108241704PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH85477&DateId=20210824
