New Feature: GuruFocus Discussion Board

The feature allows users to discuss their favorite stocks

Author's Avatar
GuruFocus
Aug 24, 2021

Summary

  • Users can also ask questions and provide feedback.
Article's Main Image

We are excited to announce the release of the new GuruFocus Discussion Board. The purpose of the discussion board is to provide a place where our users can share thoughts on their favorite stocks, ask questions and provide feedback to GuruFocus.

There are three ways to access the Discussion Board:

1. First, you can access the Discussion Board from the “Tools” menu. This straightforward approach takes you to the list of discussions, where you can create new topics or participate in any of the existing conversations.

1430296284257849344.png

2. You can also access the latest discussions from the GuruFocus homepage:

1430296288137580544.png

3. Finally, the discussions for specific stocks are displayed in the sidebar on the right-hand side of the Summary page.

1430296294957518848.png

When you participate in the discussions here, it will also appear on the list of threads, as shown in the first screenshot above.

The Discussion Board also features:

  1. Notifications: If you participate in a thread, you will be notified when there are new replies.
  2. Anti-spam filter: We applied an anti-spam algorithm to prevent unwanted comments.
  3. Categories: We divided the forum into different categories. You can select the category of your post when you publish a new thread.
  4. Tagged stocks: If you post from the sidebar on the stock Summary page, the thread is tagged with the stock’s ticker.

As always, I hope you will like this feature. Feel free to give us suggestions on how to improve the Discussion Board and also the GuruFocus website. Thank you!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
