Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bio-Techne Corp. (NASD:TECH) will replace Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASD:MXIM) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Saia Inc. (NASD:SAIA) will replace Bio-Techne in the S&P MidCap 400, and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASD:BLFS) will replace Saia in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (NASD:ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products in a deal pending final conditions.

Mimecast Limited (NASD:MIME) will replace Cinemark Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:CNK , Financial) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cinemark Holdings will replace US Concrete Inc. (NASD:USCR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Vulcan Materials Co. ( NYSE:VMC , Financial) is acquiring U.S. Concrete in a deal pending final conditions. Cinemark Holdings has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASD:OPCH) will replace Trustmark Corp. (NASD:TRMK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Trustmark will replace Sykes Enterprises Inc. (NASD:SYKE) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Sitel Group is acquiring Sykes Enterprises in a deal pending final conditions. Trustmark has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Below is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective

Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Aug 30, 2021 S&P 500 Addition Bio-Techne TECH Health Care

S&P 500 Deletion Maxim Integrated Products MXIM Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Saia SAIA Industrials



Addition Mimecast MIME Information Technology



Addition Option Care Health OPCH Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Bio-Techne TECH Health Care



Deletion Cinemark Holdings CNK Communication Services



Deletion Trustmark TRMK Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition BioLife Solutions BLFS Health Care



Addition Cinemark Holdings CNK Communication Services



Addition Trustmark TRMK Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Saia SAIA Industrials



Deletion US Concrete USCR Materials



Deletion Sykes Enterprises SYKE Information Technology

