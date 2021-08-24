Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) EVP and CFO Michael Louis Battles Sold $508,750 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Clean Harbors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Louis Battles (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of CLH on 08/23/2021 at an average price of $101.75 a share. The total sale was $508,750.
For the complete insider trading history of CLH, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment