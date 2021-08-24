First Wilshire Securities Management Inc Buys Vistra Corp, Antares Pharma Inc, Silicom, Sells East West Bancorp Inc, Kraton Corp, Miller Industries

New Purchases: ATRS, CHKP, AGZD, MTGP, INTC, VZ, PFXF, CMC, IYT, PFE, BMY,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vistra Corp, Antares Pharma Inc, Silicom, Superior Group Of Inc, Evofem Biosciences Inc, sells East West Bancorp Inc, Kraton Corp, Miller Industries, Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 1,824,643 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,476,776 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.20% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 722,516 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 462,602 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.31% EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 2,709,066 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 2,535,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $126.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 74.20%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 1,476,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $43.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 462,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Superior Group Of Companies Inc by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $26.79, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 397,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc added to a holding in Evofem Biosciences Inc by 633.33%. The purchase prices were between $0.8 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.28. The stock is now traded at around $0.719100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Kraton Corp. The sale prices were between $31.24 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $35.33.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Miller Industries Inc.. The sale prices were between $38.61 and $47.2, with an estimated average price of $42.74.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.68 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc reduced to a holding in East West Bancorp Inc by 57.42%. The sale prices were between $66.26 and $78.7, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.59%. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc still held 149,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.01%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc still held 1,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.