Landaas & Co Buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Public Storage, Sells ALLETE Inc

New Purchases: TFLO, PSA, UNH, PM,

TFLO, PSA, UNH, PM, Added Positions: IWD, JKD, ICLN, CSCO,

IWD, JKD, ICLN, CSCO, Reduced Positions: ACWV, EFAV, HD, MCD, FIS, TXN, SPY, BMO, VZ, ABT, MGEE, DIS, ABBV, BSV,

ACWV, EFAV, HD, MCD, FIS, TXN, SPY, BMO, VZ, ABT, MGEE, DIS, ABBV, BSV, Sold Out: ALE,

Investment company Landaas & Co Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Public Storage, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells ALLETE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landaas & Co . As of 2021Q2, Landaas & Co owns 76 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LANDAAS & CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landaas+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 345,857 shares, 43.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 304,177 shares, 26.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,372 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 10,379 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,670 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Landaas & Co initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 29,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $423.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $317.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landaas & Co sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $66.54 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $69.59.