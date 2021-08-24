Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells GrafTech International, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Enbridge Inc

- New Purchases: PK, INVH, PEAK, LTCH, ARE, COLD, EPR, PCOR, RXN, AGL, T, KSU, ST, S, S, PAYO, HBAN, MPC, PAGP, CLVT, CMA, MTZ, OSK, XYL, VZIO, PATH, GPOR, TASK, AJG, CERN, HSY, ISRG, RGA, PFPT, LZ, QTS, HUBS, DBX, FTCH, WOOF, COMP, OTLY, DIDI, AIG, ANAT, AZN, BAX, BMY, COG, COST, XRAY, ETN, INFO, LNC, MET, ORLY, PTC, RBC, RCII, SNY, SBUX, SNV, TMO, UAA, WTFC, MASI, V, CVE, PLNT, WBT, CNNE, EQH, BJ, CHWY, EDR, EDR, LESL, PAX, DCRN, MQ, LFST, CNVY, YMM, BHG, ATIP, INTA, PWP, AGCO, AYI, IVZ, ASH, BP, BIG, BSX, BRO, CRL, CAKE, CHE, CME, CLF, CSGP, CMCO, DHT, EMN, EW, FDX, F, GNTX, LHX, ILMN, JCI, KSS, LHCG, LPX, NSC, NUAN, PFE, PHG, PWR, RLI, RRC, RGEN, RMD, RDS.A, SAIA, SPWR, TDY, TER, TRMB, UNP, VFC, VRTX, WWE, YUM, TECK, GTLS, AWI, ORBC, OC, DAL, ULTA, EURN, STNG, VC, TROX, PRLB, ABBV, NRZ, ALLE, BOOT, JRVR, WSC, TPIC, AA, SNAP, FOCS, SONO, XPEV, FROG, FSR, ABCL, DNMR, HAAC, VINP, NGAB, GSQD, ASTS, TSP, ASPC, ASZ, AUS, VPCC, HNST, LCAA, SKIN, FWAC, DLO, ZETA, DIBS, WKME, KPLT, FA, DOCS, CFLT, IAS, YOU, ABC, ARWR, AXS, BLDP, BIIB, BWA, CNO, FNF, GPS, IONS, TGTX, NUE, PEI, PLUG, WRK, SWN, X, CSIQ, AUPH, GNRC, FBHS, CEN, AMBC, VCYT, DRNA, NWHM, SEDG, APLE, ARGX, VNTR, MRNA, PLMR, NOVA, SDC, LATN, ASO, MP, WISH, RAAC, STPC, KVSA, AEVA, LMACA, KVSC, KVSB, CCVI, FTCI, VACC, DCRC, CNTA, CANO, RERE, CXM, XMTR, MF,
- Added Positions: FISV, AEP, BPY, CNP, HIW, TRGP, DEI, DOC, ADC, MAA, LNG, SR, WPC, ET, WES, EXR, AXTA, ALXN, SLG, PEB, ALE, CMS, CNC, ATC, EVRG, AZEK, BK, CLH, EXP, LH, MS, PNC, RJF, XLNX, VICI, AFG, BHC, SCHW, XEC, COHR, DISCA, GPK, WELL, SIVB, WFC, WLTW, BRKR, COF, PRMW, LLY, ESS, EHC, HEP, MGA, PCG, PAA, BPOP, PGR, SBNY, TGB, USB, FTS, CPRI, ENPH, CTLT, LBRDK, RUN, CGNT, CGNT, EGHT, WTRG, BAC, BCO, CF, CSX, CMCSA, XOM, FL, HIG, KEY, LAZ, MKL, MOH, ON, XPO, SWK, SU, SNX, TFX, VLO, VRNT, WRB, GWW, WMB, DFS, MELI, DAN, STLA, FANG, MPLX, IQV, NEP, EVA, AZRE, BE, YMAB, ETRN, RXT, RKT, CNXC, APD, AMP, ARNA, BMRN, BG, DRI, OVV, FCNCA, FCX, HUM, ITRI, KNX, PDCE, LIN, RDN, RNR, CRM, TXT, UNH, WAT, FOLD, SATS, CWEN.A, PINC, AY, NVRO, EEX, QTRX, UBER, BRP, VNT, CERE, CRHC, AGCB, LMACU, FWAA,
- Reduced Positions: EAF, WFG, ENB, AEE, KMI, PBA, AMH, TRP, BPYU, DUK, EPD, REXR, SPG, CPT, NNN, NEE, MMP, PLD, AWK, CBB, REG, ACM, AMZN, SHC, HESM, IIVI, CFX, NWSA, TWLO, OCDX, DISCK, NCR, CCI, EQIX, LYFT, PANW, UVXY, SNOW, TIG, ZM, FB, DELL, CZR, XM, NTRA, PLYM, MFC, AAP, ALGN, AMT, CAH, DCP, FRT, GPN, JACK, MAC, MA, XEL, WBA, PZZA, ROST, PH, PRG, AHT, CP, TSCO, CAT, DVN, PSXP, THG, NSTG, NVO, ES, HQY, BABA, MSFT,
- Sold Out: HST, VTR, CUZ, EQR, SRC, NJR, NS, VRT, TMUS, LITE, DLTR, LOW, LMNX, FSLR, DSEY, GE, MDT, ZBH, ABT, BIDU, ELY, TPR, DD, CLGX, MIC, BKNG, UNM, CMG, GLUU, GNMK, RP, STAY, CFG, QSR, COUP, FND, AQUA, ADT, ELAN, PINS, GFL, FSRV, FTOC, AFRM, DOCN, GSG, BBY, CNX, COO, DHI, DAR, EMR, EQT, FFG, FITB, GPC, GOOGL, HON, IFF, LEN, MRO, MCD, MTD, NYCB, NKE, OMCL, OMC, NTR, PFG, PRU, RBA, ROK, RCL, SIGI, LUV, TRV, TGT, TECH, URBN, VAR, WAL, FERG, KAR, LPLA, HCA, MOS, FIVE, BLMN, RH, ZTS, SFM, ARMK, SYNH, BOX, BLD, FTV, TLND, VERI, BHF, GTES, IQ, AHCO, RPAY, ALC, RVLV, IMVT, REAL, NPA, ZI, AACQ, FIII, PAYA, ALGM, FTIV, PDAC, STPC.U, ASPCU, OSCR, AUS.U, ASZ.U, NAPA, KRE, ABMD, AFL, GOLD, BLFS, BPFH, VIAC, CMI, EXPE, FMC, GGG, IP, LMT, MYGN, AVNT, TCBI, TXRH, WHR, YELL, ZBRA, LYB, APO, ALSN, VIPS, SNR, PGRE, NVTA, NBLX, TME, BBIO, JWS, RTP, VSPR, AGC, CCVI.U, FSRXU, NDACU, COUR, GDX, GDXJ,
For the details of BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookfield+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 68,749,416 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio.
- (BPY) - 122,878,146 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 44,813,835 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 24,784,246 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
- GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 63,828,253 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.7%
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,134,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,743,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,915,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Latch Inc (LTCH)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,733,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 274,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,015,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 3478.94%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,359,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 3847.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,511,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 95.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,001,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,249,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,428,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 81.11%. The purchase prices were between $31.4 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,521,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74.Sold Out: New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $42.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:
1. BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment