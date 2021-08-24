Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Fiserv Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells GrafTech International, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Enbridge Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, sells GrafTech International, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Enbridge Inc, Ameren Corp, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owns 529 stocks with a total value of $20.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookfield+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 68,749,416 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. (BPY) - 122,878,146 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 44,813,835 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) - 24,784,246 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 63,828,253 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.7%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,134,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,743,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,915,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,733,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $204.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 274,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $36.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,015,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 3478.94%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,359,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 3847.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,511,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 95.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,001,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,249,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,428,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 81.11%. The purchase prices were between $31.4 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,521,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $42.18.