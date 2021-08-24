Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys Ventas Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Mack-Cali Realty Corp, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

New Purchases: COR, CLI, GMRE, PCH, LAMR, CCI, SBAC, O, MGP, VICI,

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ventas Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Mack-Cali Realty Corp, Global Medical REIT Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adelante Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Adelante Capital Management LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,580,579 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 220,040 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,430,781 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 595,867 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,263,968 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 168,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 654,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 735,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 186,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $110.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 88,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $192.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 177.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 776,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $20.74, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,261,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 943,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,458,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13.