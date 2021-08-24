Adelante Capital Management LLC Buys Ventas Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Mack-Cali Realty Corp, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

- New Purchases: COR, CLI, GMRE, PCH, LAMR, CCI, SBAC, O, MGP, VICI,
- Added Positions: VTR, XHR, AMT, INVH, WELL, AMH, EQIX, KIM, PLYA, SPG, DRE, FRT, EXR, ESS, KRC, HIW, EGP, BXP, CUBE, HLT,
- Reduced Positions: DLR, ACC, HTA, ARE, PSA, PLD, JBGS, EQR, SUI, ROIC, RHP, CUZ,
- Sold Out: OHI,
For the details of Adelante Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adelante+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Adelante Capital Management LLC
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,580,579 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 220,040 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,430,781 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 595,867 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,263,968 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $143.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 168,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mack-Cali Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 654,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 735,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 186,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $110.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 88,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Adelante Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $192.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 177.41%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 776,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)
Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 69.21%. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $20.74, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,261,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 943,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Adelante Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,458,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Adelante Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Adelante Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Adelante Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adelante Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adelante Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adelante Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment