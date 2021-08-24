Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells HealthEquity Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dollar General Corp

New Purchases: IBDQ, ICSH, ADBE, AMT, NVAX, PDSB, CCI, NVO, SPLK, VNQ, JPST, SQ, MSD, NKE, JDD, VKTX, PAVM, ADP, EDU, FE,

Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, BABA, AAPL, JNJ, GOOG, BRK.B, AXP, DIS, BAC, VZ, VUG, VCSH, VBR, CRM, PEP, MCD, GOOGL, VEA, VOO, FDX, MGK, TSM, AMD, NEM, JPM, V, CVX, BMY, XLU, IVV, PYPL, NFLX, NVDA, INTC, HD, COST,

Reduced Positions: HQY, FB, GLD, DG, KMB, YUM, VYM, SLV, SDY, VCIT, CHWY, FSKR, SPY, TMO, PFE, MA, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, BLL, T, KO, K, MU, AVGO, GBLI,

Sold Out: QQQ, HASI, UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Adobe Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells HealthEquity Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dollar General Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc. As of 2021Q2, Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,205 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,469 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,007 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 142,216 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52% Facebook Inc (FB) - 66,356 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69%

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 86,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $233.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.