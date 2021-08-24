Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells HealthEquity Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dollar General Corp

- New Purchases: IBDQ, ICSH, ADBE, AMT, NVAX, PDSB, CCI, NVO, SPLK, VNQ, JPST, SQ, MSD, NKE, JDD, VKTX, PAVM, ADP, EDU, FE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, BABA, AAPL, JNJ, GOOG, BRK.B, AXP, DIS, BAC, VZ, VUG, VCSH, VBR, CRM, PEP, MCD, GOOGL, VEA, VOO, FDX, MGK, TSM, AMD, NEM, JPM, V, CVX, BMY, XLU, IVV, PYPL, NFLX, NVDA, INTC, HD, COST,
- Reduced Positions: HQY, FB, GLD, DG, KMB, YUM, VYM, SLV, SDY, VCIT, CHWY, FSKR, SPY, TMO, PFE, MA, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, BLL, T, KO, K, MU, AVGO, GBLI,
- Sold Out: QQQ, HASI, UBER,
For the details of AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amussen+hunsaker+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 275,205 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,469 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 103,007 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 142,216 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 66,356 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.69%
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 86,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $233.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PDS Biotechnology Corp (PDSB)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $12.86, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.18%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:
1. AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMUSSEN HUNSAKER ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment