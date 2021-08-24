Guardian Capital Lp Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Open Text Corp, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Cameco Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd

New Purchases: TIXT, RDS.B, PRU, HES, CRH, TS, IAA, HYMC,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Open Text Corp, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, TotalEnergies SE, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Cameco Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Pembina Pipeline Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Lp. As of 2021Q2, Guardian Capital Lp owns 163 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 3,628,192 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,565,577 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,624,306 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07% Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 8,612,021 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,805,861 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 344,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 165,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 130.16%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,519,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,793,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 410,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 187.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 495,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Equinor ASA by 173.85%. The purchase prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 79,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.