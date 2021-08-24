Context Capital Management, LLC Buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Sells Ares Acquisition Corp, Legato Merger Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV

La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, GigCapital4 Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Prospector Capital Corp, Itiquira Acquisition Corp, sells Ares Acquisition Corp, Legato Merger Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Context Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Context Capital Management, LLC owns 453 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU) - 952,700 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU) - 150,000 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 688,239 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. GigCapital4 Inc (GIG) - 648,896 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 597,490 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14472.93%

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 648,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Prospector Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 514,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.899000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Adit Edtech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 476,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in G Squared Ascend I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 433,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 14472.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 597,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV by 579.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 240,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 107.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 289,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp by 24.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 230,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp by 258.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 69,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 159,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11.

Context Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

