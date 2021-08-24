MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, General Electric Co, VMware Inc

- New Purchases: MLN, VIAC, SPG, RCL, CTVA, PYPL, VB, XLK, DIA, IVW, REET, AMT, BKR, ETR, QCOM, PRU, BX, KMI, GSK, DIVO, JEPI,
- Added Positions: MUB, CVS, SMB, AXL, AVGO, GM, MU, DAL, AMZN, FB, C, VZ, PFF, HYMB, TGT, MSFT, VEA, WM, UPS, HPQ, V, LMT, JPM, DIS, GS, HD, CSCO, TMO, USB, JNJ, INCY, OTEX, WMT, GIS, M, CRM, GOOG, HZNP, TXN, ALL, ROP, UNP, UNH, DG, SCHV, VOO, BDX, BLK, BRK.B, BA, CVX, CI, CMCSA, COST, PG, D, LLY, GPN, GOOGL, HON, IBM, MDT, ACN, PEP, DHR, SCHF, BAX, VBK, BLL, VOT, IEMG, DUK, NEE, TT, KMB, MCD, NKE, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: MOFG, VTRS, VMW, BSX, MBB, MET, AZO, VCSH, SLQD, EQH, ACGL, ORLY, HMC, ABBV, CNP, EXC, ITW, MCK, BMY, IVV, NFLX, HUN, SYF, MA, EMB, IWM, DE, T, AKAM, VWO, CFG, ALLY, VO, VOOG, FANG, LYB, MT, AIG, NLY, BMRN, COF, COP, DVN, FMC, LHX, TSLA, NRG, NOC, REGN, WRK, RTX, LDOS, DFS,
- Sold Out: GE, CSX, CNC, AGNC, CL, NCLH, SO, SPH, KTF,
For the details of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midwestone+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
- MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) - 4,447,635 shares, 30.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,957 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,857 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 131,387 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 35,445 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $279.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.01%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 126,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment