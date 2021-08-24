MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, General Electric Co, VMware Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, General Electric Co, VMware Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, CVS Health Corp, VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF, sells Viatris Inc, General Electric Co, VMware Inc, CSX Corp, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. owns 226 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midwestone+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
  1. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) - 4,447,635 shares, 30.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,957 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,857 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  4. Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 131,387 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 35,445 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (MLN)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $279.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.01%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 126,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider