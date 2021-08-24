MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, General Electric Co, VMware Inc

New Purchases: MLN, VIAC, SPG, RCL, CTVA, PYPL, VB, XLK, DIA, IVW, REET, AMT, BKR, ETR, QCOM, PRU, BX, KMI, GSK, DIVO, JEPI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, CVS Health Corp, VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF, sells Viatris Inc, General Electric Co, VMware Inc, CSX Corp, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. owns 226 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) - 4,447,635 shares, 30.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,957 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,857 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 131,387 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 35,445 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $279.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.01%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 126,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 60.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 43,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.