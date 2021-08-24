Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, BlackRock Inc, Allegion PLC

- New Purchases: ROK, IBKR, DHI, TIXT, BAMR,
- Added Positions: MA, TD, ENB, DHR, CME, TXN, QCOM, FIVE, NFLX, BNS, MSFT, AMZN, SLF, AAPL, SJR, CIGI, FIS, BBU,
- Reduced Positions: BLK, ALLE, PSA, AQN, TU, FTS, FB, CRL, TJX, GRP.U, BAM, GOOGL, ADBE, RY, BEP, BIP, CCI, AKU, ATVI, EOG, CFR, PEP, V, DLR, COST, TMO, ADI, ABBV, DSGX, CNI, TFII, AMGN, FSV, TRI, TRP, CP, GIB, PG, SHOP,
- Sold Out: PFPT, BKNG, TTC, PFE,
These are the top 5 holdings of MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 842,923 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,521 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,652,296 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,320,812 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.15%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 226,588 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 135,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $63.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 373,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 170,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 185,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 343,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,320,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,348,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 472,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 467,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 378,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.
1. MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. keeps buying
