Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Mastercard Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, BlackRock Inc, Allegion PLC

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Rockwell Automation Inc, Enbridge Inc, Danaher Corp, sells Proofpoint Inc, BlackRock Inc, Allegion PLC, Public Storage, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 842,923 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,521 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,652,296 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,320,812 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.15% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 226,588 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 135,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $63.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 373,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 170,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 185,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 89.01%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 343,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $73.33, with an estimated average price of $69.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,320,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,348,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 472,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $200.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 467,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 378,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.