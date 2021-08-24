Logo
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. Buys Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sphera Funds Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, Twilio Inc, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sphera Funds Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sphera+funds+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.
  1. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 625,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
  2. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 1,147,673 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.49%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 405,608 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 772,601 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 772,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 276,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 518,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 706,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $356.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 192,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,009,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 94.49%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $288.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 76,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 123.09%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 634,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 252.87%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $349.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $144.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 97,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 648,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 165,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Sold Out: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $53.28.

Sold Out: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.43.

Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Sold Out: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.. Also check out:

1. SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. keeps buying
