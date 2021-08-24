Sphera Funds Management Ltd. Buys Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: XENE, CCCC, HOWL, ALXO, TWLO, RACA, IOVA, FB, SEDG, NTLA, NAUT, BLSA, VRNT, ALT, NRIX, RACB, ARYD, QURE, SBTX, FVRR, CVRX, RUN, BEAM, PLTK, ANNX, EUCR, ISEE, GRCL, TRMR, VINC, S, S, ACHL, FREQ, CYT, TWST, LVTX, IPSC, PRGO, TMPM, GLUE, HCAQ, JYAC, HCCCU, ALDX, OMIC, CLRMU, PLRX, PRAX, FLAC, OMEG, CELC, LCAP, CMLTU, GRPH, MGIC,
- Added Positions: AZN, NICE, CRNX, BIIB, ZLAB, EPIX, FATE, NKTX, SWTX, PTGX, VRNS, MRUS, AMZN, STTK, KURA, IDYA, STOK, MRTX, AFMD, ATER, INBX, CSTE, PMVP, KYMR,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, ABBV, CERE, JNJ, SNY, RPTX, CRIS, MRK, AUDC, ALLT, SNDX, LPSN, YMTX, DYN, ONTO, TWNI.U, APSG, GNRC, IMAB, DFPH, ARKO, VTGN, ONCR, LFTR,
- Sold Out: BMY, PANW, ZNTL, TRIL, CYBR, COGT, IONS, KALV, ARYA, BIDU, RADA, RTPZ, CLDX, MREO, FTCH, ORIC, IFRX, CATB, GRTX, GLTO, PHAS, IMVT, FNCH, CAMT, ALPN, CAPA, WPF, EQ, SVAC, PIRS, KDNY, LCAHU, LCAHU, KURIU, LRMR, BBIO, GMDA, VRTX, NVMI, LOKM.U, EJFAU, CMLF, NRACU, NBSE, FTEV.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD.
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 625,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 1,147,673 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.49%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 405,608 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 772,601 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 276,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 518,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 706,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $356.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 192,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. initiated holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,009,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 94.49%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $288.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 76,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 123.09%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 634,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 252.87%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $349.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $144.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 97,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 648,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 165,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.Sold Out: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $53.28.Sold Out: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $9.43.Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.Sold Out: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)
Sphera Funds Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.46.
