Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Fortis Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells Orange SA, Corning Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: ABCL, CLF, NTES, STN, WYNN, HYGH, QQEW, MELI, DGRO, NXE,
- Added Positions: FTS, AAPL, COST, ING, AMD, CNI, DIS, SAP, NGG, SHY, DEO, SNY, BABA, MGA, UNH, NVO, PEP, SPG, SU, PFE, TXN, CMCSA, WMT, CME, GIB, MA, EMQQ, WFG, CRM, VRSK, QSR, ROP, VTI, AFL, AMZN, JNJ, FMS, DUK, BAX, BBL, AEM, AXP, CVE, GOLD, AQN, BEP, BHC, OTEX, BA, NVS, TRI, WPM, WFC, MCD, FB, LQD, NKE, EFA, SHOP, ADP, BAC, ILMN, CL, PG,
- Reduced Positions: BCE, ORAN, UL, ORCL, INTC, GLW, QCOM, GSK, TSM, SLF, AEP, ANTM, T, IMO, MUFG, TRV, CP, CNQ, WCN, BMY, LYB, ABB, UPS, PM, SPY, ABCB, AZN, GIL, DLTR, CLS, VZ, EWC, BIL, GOOG, BUD, BRK.B, CIXX, CPG, TECK, BLK, CVS, MFC, COF, CSCO, LLY, SJR, PRU, PDS, HD, HON, MRK,
- Sold Out: REGN, MCK, TLT, FDX, LIN, WHR, LMT, IAU,
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 3,975,994 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 801,819 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 520,661 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 581,435 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 331,838 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 3,975,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stantec Inc (STN)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.78 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.15 and $87.61, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 165,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 37.80%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $451.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP.
