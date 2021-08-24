Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Fortis Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells Orange SA, Corning Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Fortis Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells Orange SA, Corning Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Guardian Capital Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Fortis Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Orange SA, Corning Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, McKesson Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q2, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp owns 172 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP
  1. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 3,975,994 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 801,819 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  3. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 520,661 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 581,435 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  5. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 331,838 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 3,975,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stantec Inc (STN)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.78 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.15 and $87.61, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $45.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 165,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 37.80%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $451.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.73%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP. Also check out:

1. GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GUARDIAN CAPITAL ADVISORS LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider