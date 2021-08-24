New Harbor Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, Sandstorm Gold

- New Purchases: BAX, SAND, DNN,
- Added Positions: TLT, SPDN, GDX, EEM, XLE, CEF, SPTS, SIL, SPEM, AG,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, GDXJ,
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,167,112 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 248,600 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.93%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 615,357 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Denison Mines Corp (DNN)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Denison Mines Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.98 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.2. The stock is now traded at around $1.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 248,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.
