New Harbor Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, Sandstorm Gold

New Purchases: BAX, SAND, DNN,

BAX, SAND, DNN, Added Positions: TLT, SPDN, GDX, EEM, XLE, CEF, SPTS, SIL, SPEM, AG,

TLT, SPDN, GDX, EEM, XLE, CEF, SPTS, SIL, SPEM, AG, Reduced Positions: BIL, GDXJ,

Leominster, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, Sandstorm Gold, Denison Mines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Harbor Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+harbor+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,167,112 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,101,300 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 248,600 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.93% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 615,357 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 615,300 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Denison Mines Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.98 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.2. The stock is now traded at around $1.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Harbor Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.93%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 248,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.