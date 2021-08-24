Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Fiserv Inc

- New Purchases: AMT, EQIX, HUBS, NFLX, SIVB, EWU, KDP, CMI, EW, REGN, ETSY, MIDD, WM, AEO, BMBL, FTCH, SAM, D, DELL, IT, WY, SPOT, DGX, WHR, NLOK, IP, HES, IPG, CHWY, ZBH, VEEV, MANH, OMC, CPB, RSP, GGB, JCI, AZPN, KIM, LH, QQQ, EXP, HRB, ADI, VRT, APLS, ODFL, WK, TSE, AVGO, ARNC, FTI, JEF, TMUS, EME, CC, ANTM, CMCSA, TBIO, WEN, OKE, XLE, GS, OI, OCUL, SEM, MTN, VLUE, KLAC, TPR, EVRI, VALE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, VTI, BLK, CRM, UNH, CMG, HD, MA, NKE, DIS, ABT, EL, BAC, WCN, LEN, PYPL, LRCX, NOW, AON, ETN, GOOG, DHI, APH, PLAN, MS, TXN, TSCO, FRC, RSG, TGT, ACN, TTM, MCO, DECK, JPM, IBN, SPGI, ATKR, HPQ, GIS, LULU, IQV, KEYS, AMGN, COST, FLO, NXST, WD, QRVO, BBY, ATVI, VC, LHX, VRTX, NVDA, TT,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, PG, MSFT, AAPL, SYK, ADBE, TSM, PEP, PLD, BSX, CAT, BABA, LOW, IAU, SNPS, HCA, FTNT, TMO, AES, NEE, GGG, STZ, BERY, LLY, MCD, YETI, TSLA, FIS, V, NVR, SBUX, KR, INTU, INFY, ADP, SPB, PHM, IDXX, YELP, EXPO, ITUB, TRMB, A, CTXS, PKI, TER, AMAT, SHW, MTD, FCX, EXPD, DHR, ABC, TROW, VMC, TEL, MLM, BRK.B, HE, CI, ADM,
- Sold Out: FISV, CP, HOLX, TJX, HUM, KSU, DXCM, INTC, ZTS, MDT, DG, CTVA, CDNS, GNRC, AJG, ROST, DOW, TTWO, K, F, LPX, NYT, ASH, BF.B, AMBA, BDX, ABEV, CAH, AVTR, BKR, VZ, PAYX, LIN, NMIH, DLTR, SONO, CBRE, BLD, INVH, WMB, ERJ, HAL, FLS, KAR, KRE, KBWB, KBE, FR, VFC, BAND, ENSG, VRNT, YUM, TTC, LGF.A, M, CRWD, XPEV, SEDG, VOYA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 437,667 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 340,616 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 34,913 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 605,750 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,190 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.32%
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 50,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $820.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $672.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $568.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 300,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3305.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 23,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $231.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 437,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 115.13%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $929.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 30,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 169.08%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 109.21%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1920.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $423.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 102,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.
