Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Fiserv Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BlackRock Inc, American Tower Corp, Equinix Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Fiserv Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Hologic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q2, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 437,667 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 340,616 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 34,913 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 605,750 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,190 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.32%

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 50,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $820.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $672.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $568.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 300,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3305.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 23,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $231.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 437,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 115.13%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $929.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 30,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 169.08%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 109.21%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1920.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $423.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 102,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.