Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BlackRock Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BlackRock Inc, American Tower Corp, Equinix Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co, Fiserv Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Hologic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q2, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kiwi+wealth+investments+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 437,667 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 340,616 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 34,913 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 605,750 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,190 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.32%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 50,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $820.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $672.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $568.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 300,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3305.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 23,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $231.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 437,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 115.13%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $929.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 30,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 169.08%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 109.21%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1920.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $423.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 102,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership. Also check out:

1. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership keeps buying
