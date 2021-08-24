Logo
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Welltower Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Medifast Inc, PPG Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Welltower Inc, AT&T Inc, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Mondelez International Inc, sells General Electric Co, Medifast Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warren+averett+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC
  1. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 902,896 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 414,214 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 716,298 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,594,130 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 333,121 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $929.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 294.24%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 157.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 90.06%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $97.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2847.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
