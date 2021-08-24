Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Welltower Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Medifast Inc, PPG Industries Inc

- New Purchases: WELL, PDP, MDLZ, ADBE, BLK, A, DHR, EW, INTU, WHR, TGT, TSM, XLK, ARKK, CARR, TSLA, ROP, RHI, PNC, ISRG, COST, COP, TFC, AMT, BBVA,
- Added Positions: PRF, VEA, VOE, VTV, SPAB, PXH, PRFZ, VOT, NVDA, VCIT, IEMG, AAPL, T, SCZ, VBR, JPM, MINT, MO, VBK, SO, GOOG, CVX, ABT, MMM, C, PM, MSFT, VZ, VT, VMC, WMT, WFC, USB, FB, ABBV, AOR, VIG, IWB, UPS, AMZN, AMAT, BAC, BA, CAT, CSCO, KO, XOM, NEE, GPN, GOOGL, HD, INTC, JNJ, TMO, CRM, PG, MRK, SPGI, MCD, LMT, RSP, ACWX, FDX, CMCSA, GD, AOA, AOK, BMY, AOM, IJJ, BIL, RTX, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, AGG, SFBS, SCHZ, IWD, VOO, IWV, IWF, SCHR, EEM, VB, IWN, VSS, IVOO, GLD, IGSB, MDT, VO, V, SSB, SPY, ACN, MUB, XLF, IWP, RBNC, RY, QCOM, PFE, ORCL, IBM, CVS, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: GE, MED, PPG, XLU,
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 902,896 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 414,214 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 716,298 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,594,130 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 333,121 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $84.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $929.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $657.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 294.24%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 157.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 90.06%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $97.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2847.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.
