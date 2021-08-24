Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Qiagen NV, Patria Investments, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, PPD Inc, The Joint Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Qiagen NV, Patria Investments, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, PPD Inc, The Joint Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salt Lake City, X1, based Investment company Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Qiagen NV, Patria Investments, Castle Biosciences Inc, The Honest Co Inc, Littelfuse Inc, sells Gildan Activewear Inc, PPD Inc, The Joint Corp, Fastenal Co, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grandeur+peak+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC
  1. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,618,397 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  2. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 406,975 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69%
  3. Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,648,218 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  4. Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,204,210 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  5. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 333,022 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
New Purchase: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 619,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $145.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Teknova Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.73 and $27.98, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 149,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 446,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,185,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Patria Investments Ltd by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,609,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 447.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 215,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $239.01 and $278.77, with an estimated average price of $260.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $58.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 366,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $77.5, with an estimated average price of $71.33. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 280,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83.

Sold Out: Moelis & Co (MC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35.

Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $65.36 and $84.62, with an estimated average price of $75.45.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76.

Sold Out: (LMNX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider