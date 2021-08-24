Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Qiagen NV, Patria Investments, Castle Biosciences Inc, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, PPD Inc, The Joint Corp

- New Purchases: HNST, TDOC, TKNO, EPM, FIGS, SQSP, BTTR, BHG,
- Added Positions: QGEN, PAX, CSTL, WIX, LFUS, TCOM, GBCI, OIIM, NSP, PJT, NTB, APO, DAVA, G, YUMC, PAYC, CSII, GSHD, OLLI, RBA, EXAS, CHWY, RPD, ZEN, POSH, SHLS, ARRY, TRS, XM, LGIH, BL, PCTY, FHB, BOH, ULTA, KNSL, XENT, POOL, BBSI, EQIX, TRHC, HLI, HSKA, PD, HUBS, YNDX, ALGN, QLYS, HCKT, ESQ, KBAL, MCHP, MEDP, SLAB, BZUN, FRPT, ESTC, YETI, HCSG, DXCM, MSCI, ATHM, REXR, ODFL, HIFS, BX, U,
- Reduced Positions: EPAM, GIL, PPD, PAGS, JYNT, FAST, IDXX, GWW, MDLA, LULU, SIVB, MPWR, ARCE, GIC, GIC, ETSY, MMI, MIME, FIVE, HLNE, FCN, WHD, RVLV, POWI, VSTA, TRNO, KL,
- Sold Out: HUYA, MC, FCFS, CDW, COR, EGHT, LMNX, ICLR, SUMO, TRNS, ZTS,
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,618,397 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 406,975 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.69%
- Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,648,218 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,204,210 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 333,022 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 619,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $145.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Teknova Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.73 and $27.98, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 149,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 44,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 446,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,185,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Patria Investments Ltd by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,609,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 447.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 215,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $239.01 and $278.77, with an estimated average price of $260.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $58.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 366,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PJT Partners Inc by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $77.5, with an estimated average price of $71.33. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 280,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HUYA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83.Sold Out: Moelis & Co (MC)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35.Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $65.36 and $84.62, with an estimated average price of $75.45.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76.Sold Out: (LMNX)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.
