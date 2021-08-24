GeoWealth Management, LLC Buys Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: TDSC, TDSD, TDSB, TDSE, OMFL, JPME, IEFA, GSSC, XLSR, JPUS, JAGG, TDSA, FDHY, PSR, EMTL, IAGG, USMV, XSOE, EFG, EFV, FISR, NEAR, JPHY, HYLV, FEU, IGV, VNQ, MLN, HYD, ITM, SPLB, JPST, FLOT, JPSE, JVAL, SOCL, BBRE, JEPI, SRLN, HERO, BBEU, F, FXD, PFFD, SNSR, XYLD, FSK, JMBS, SCHO, SCHP, FTLS, OGIG, SHYD, UUP, COP, ALFA, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AON, AVY, BK, BBY, BWA, BMY, CDNS, DHI, DECK, DE, DOV, NEE, IPG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MCHP, MS, NSC, ES, NUE, PH, TXN, ZBRA, ZBH, TMUS, DFS, TEL, V, KDP, HZNP, FBHS, ABBV, CDW, QRVO, AVTR, CTEC, EBIZ, EMB, FALN, WTMF, AMT, WFC, WMB, GLPI, BUG, EAGG, KRMA,

IVOL, IHI, BOND, IEUR, XLK, XLY, EMLP, SPTM, IYG, SPAB, SPEM, DVY, JPIN, VCIT, SPTL, SPY, IYR, GEM, SDY, SPSB, VEU, SPMD, PGF, IEI, XLV, MINT, QQQ, IVV, LMBS, MGC, BSV, FTSL, HYG, IWS, LDUR, SPIP, VOE, VSDA, T, AAPL, BAC, GOLD, BRK.B, BLK, CVS, CVX, C, CMCSA, COST, XOM, GILD, IBM, JPM, MCD, MSFT, PCG, PAYX, PG, RTX, VZ, WMT, WBA, WM, GNRC, DOW, AAXJ, BIL, BOTZ, CHIQ, CIBR, CORP, FINX, IYW, MILN, SCHF, SLV, SPTS, XBI, PLD, BSX, CAT, SBUX, UNH, AIA, CBND, DGRO, DIV, EBND, FIXD, GWX, IVE, PFF, QYLD, SCHE, SCHR, SDIV, SHYG, VGT, VRP, VUG, VYM, XLB, XLU, Reduced Positions: IGSB, PDBC, XLI, IWM, XLF, GSLC, VOX, JNK, VCSH, VPL, SPSM, LQD, PGX, VMBS, IEMG, JPEM, SPIB, VGSH, XLE, BND, TIP, HYS, SPLG, VGIT, FB, RSP, SPDW, TLH, TLT, XLRE, BSCM, QCOM, IAU, HDV, PYPL, VTI, PXD, HD, AXP, AMZN,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GeoWealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GeoWealth Management, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) - 3,811,121 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) - 1,767,647 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) - 1,373,619 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) - 1,182,916 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 249,101 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37%

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.92%. The holding were 3,811,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $27. The stock is now traded at around $28.806300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 1,767,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 1,373,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.101800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 1,182,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 328,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.053900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 156,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 108.59%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 324,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.18%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 202.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 83,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 73,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 122.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 149,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.