GeoWealth Management, LLC Buys Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF, Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: TDSC, TDSD, TDSB, TDSE, OMFL, JPME, IEFA, GSSC, XLSR, JPUS, JAGG, TDSA, FDHY, PSR, EMTL, IAGG, USMV, XSOE, EFG, EFV, FISR, NEAR, JPHY, HYLV, FEU, IGV, VNQ, MLN, HYD, ITM, SPLB, JPST, FLOT, JPSE, JVAL, SOCL, BBRE, JEPI, SRLN, HERO, BBEU, F, FXD, PFFD, SNSR, XYLD, FSK, JMBS, SCHO, SCHP, FTLS, OGIG, SHYD, UUP, COP, ALFA, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AON, AVY, BK, BBY, BWA, BMY, CDNS, DHI, DECK, DE, DOV, NEE, IPG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MCHP, MS, NSC, ES, NUE, PH, TXN, ZBRA, ZBH, TMUS, DFS, TEL, V, KDP, HZNP, FBHS, ABBV, CDW, QRVO, AVTR, CTEC, EBIZ, EMB, FALN, WTMF, AMT, WFC, WMB, GLPI, BUG, EAGG, KRMA,
- Added Positions: IVOL, IHI, BOND, IEUR, XLK, XLY, EMLP, SPTM, IYG, SPAB, SPEM, DVY, JPIN, VCIT, SPTL, SPY, IYR, GEM, SDY, SPSB, VEU, SPMD, PGF, IEI, XLV, MINT, QQQ, IVV, LMBS, MGC, BSV, FTSL, HYG, IWS, LDUR, SPIP, VOE, VSDA, T, AAPL, BAC, GOLD, BRK.B, BLK, CVS, CVX, C, CMCSA, COST, XOM, GILD, IBM, JPM, MCD, MSFT, PCG, PAYX, PG, RTX, VZ, WMT, WBA, WM, GNRC, DOW, AAXJ, BIL, BOTZ, CHIQ, CIBR, CORP, FINX, IYW, MILN, SCHF, SLV, SPTS, XBI, PLD, BSX, CAT, SBUX, UNH, AIA, CBND, DGRO, DIV, EBND, FIXD, GWX, IVE, PFF, QYLD, SCHE, SCHR, SDIV, SHYG, VGT, VRP, VUG, VYM, XLB, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, PDBC, XLI, IWM, XLF, GSLC, VOX, JNK, VCSH, VPL, SPSM, LQD, PGX, VMBS, IEMG, JPEM, SPIB, VGSH, XLE, BND, TIP, HYS, SPLG, VGIT, FB, RSP, SPDW, TLH, TLT, XLRE, BSCM, QCOM, IAU, HDV, PYPL, VTI, PXD, HD, AXP, AMZN,
- Sold Out: IUSB, GE, UPS, EWX, IBKR, FSKR, DG, MA,
For the details of GeoWealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geowealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GeoWealth Management, LLC
- Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) - 3,811,121 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) - 1,767,647 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) - 1,373,619 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) - 1,182,916 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 249,101 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37%
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.92%. The holding were 3,811,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $27. The stock is now traded at around $28.806300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 1,767,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 1,373,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $27.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.101800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 1,182,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 328,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME)
GeoWealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET. The purchase prices were between $82.53 and $89.12, with an estimated average price of $86.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.053900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 156,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 108.59%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 324,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 526.18%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 202.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 83,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 73,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
GeoWealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 122.90%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 149,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89.Sold Out: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (FSKR)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
GeoWealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of GeoWealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. GeoWealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GeoWealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GeoWealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GeoWealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment