Hartree Partners, LP Buys Alcoa Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells Sprague Resources LP, Qell Acquisition Corp, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hartree Partners, LP Buys Alcoa Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells Sprague Resources LP, Qell Acquisition Corp, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hartree Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alcoa Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, Cimarex Energy Co, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Colonnade Acquisition Corp II, sells Sprague Resources LP, Qell Acquisition Corp, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartree Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Hartree Partners, LP owns 170 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hartree Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartree+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hartree Partners, LP
  1. Alcoa Corp (AA) - 578,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3221.84%
  2. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB.U) - 1,765,158 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. MedTech Acquisition Corp (MTACU) - 1,730,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  4. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 219,452 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC) - 1,500,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB.U)

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 1,765,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 219,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colonnade Acquisition Corp II (CLAA)

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER.U)

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,285,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goal Acquisitions Corp (PUCKU)

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Goal Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 3221.84%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 578,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 228.57%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 204,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 61.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ternium SA (TX)

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Ternium SA by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Sprague Resources LP. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $28, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Sold Out: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hartree Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. Hartree Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hartree Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hartree Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hartree Partners, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider