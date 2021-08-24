Hartree Partners, LP Buys Alcoa Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells Sprague Resources LP, Qell Acquisition Corp, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alcoa Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, Cimarex Energy Co, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, Colonnade Acquisition Corp II, sells Sprague Resources LP, Qell Acquisition Corp, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartree Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Hartree Partners, LP owns 170 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hartree Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartree+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alcoa Corp (AA) - 578,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3221.84% Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB.U) - 1,765,158 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position MedTech Acquisition Corp (MTACU) - 1,730,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 219,452 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC) - 1,500,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 1,765,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 219,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,285,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Goal Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 3221.84%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 578,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 228.57%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 204,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 61.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Ternium SA by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Sprague Resources LP. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $28, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.