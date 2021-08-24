Hartree Partners, LP Buys Alcoa Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells Sprague Resources LP, Qell Acquisition Corp, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: NGAB.U, XEC, FMAC, CLAA, IBER.U, PUCKU, EUSGU, PCPC, FLME, LJAQU, RONI.U, CLII, ATA.U, CHK, ADEX.U, NBSTU, LGV, RICE, RICE, BITE.U, NOAC, WARR.U, IPVF.U, RCHGU, LEGO, IPVA.U, LHAA, PIPP, ADER, FRSG, MGY, PDCE, IPVIU, ATSPU, JWSM, CBAH, MACAU, BWACU, CLIM, SVFA, DHHC, ACAH, SCLE, DILAU, SCLEU, SDAC, LGAC, CLRM, ELMS, BWAC, HCIC, XPDI, LOKM, HERA, ASZ, FSSI, ENNV, ACII, SCOB, STRE, ARRW, SNII, APGB, ACTD, NDAC, RDS.A, PSAGU,
- Added Positions: AA, CF, NRG, EXC, MTACU, PSTH, TX,
- Reduced Positions: ARCH,
- Sold Out: SRLP, QELL, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, SRNGU, FE, D, NEP, LGACU, VST, DHCAU, SPNV, LCY, SLAMU, PRPC.U, PICC.U, SCOBU, SNII.U, NSTC.U, PACE, NSTD.U, CLF, X, SCHN, IACB.U, AGC,
For the details of Hartree Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartree+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hartree Partners, LP
- Alcoa Corp (AA) - 578,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3221.84%
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB.U) - 1,765,158 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MedTech Acquisition Corp (MTACU) - 1,730,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 219,452 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC) - 1,500,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 1,765,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 219,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Colonnade Acquisition Corp II (CLAA)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER.U)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,285,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goal Acquisitions Corp (PUCKU)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Goal Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 3221.84%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 578,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 228.57%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 204,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 61.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ternium SA (TX)
Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Ternium SA by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Sprague Resources LP. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $28, with an estimated average price of $24.94.Sold Out: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II (KCAC.U)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.
