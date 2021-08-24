Capital Impact Advisors, LLC Buys Fiverr International, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, GrowGeneration Corp, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc

New Purchases: FVRR, CRSP, FUTU, SPOT, NTRA, ETSY, DDOG, HUBS, OKTA, SNAP, RH, FUBO, MDP, BMBL, SKLZ, TIGR, BILI, TXG, SSTK, CLR, CAKE, CDLX, DHR, RILY, MELI, HLI, REAL, BEKE, TTD, IPAR, EH, SCR,

GRWG, EXAS, MDB, ZS, NET, HUYA, TDOC, BGNE, PHR, TWST, ICE, MASI, TITN, GH, DKNG, ZG, CRWD, EDIT, APPF, EXPI, FRPT, SSNC, TWLO, NBIX, PI, CSTL, CRM, IOVA, OTRK, REGN, ZYXI, FTNT, AQB, Reduced Positions: CIGI, AAP, AMZN, SCI, ORCL, STLD, COF, GOOGL, CTAS, SAH, CLLS, MDGL, ENSG, SKX, BILL, HCI, SF, PNFP, EVR, TTEC, WIRE, CFX, LOB, MEDP, CARG, AMRC, WYNN, CORT, MMSI, NIU, LMAT, NSP, BLK, API, SNPS, HOLX, EPAM, FLT, EGRX, ENPH, SMCI, SQ, NVTA, NVDA, FB, CPRT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiverr International, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, GrowGeneration Corp, Futu Holdings, Spotify Technology SA, sells Omnicom Group Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Amazon.com Inc, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Impact Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Impact Advisors, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 160,068 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.07% Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 30,466 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 45,440 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 45,154 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.91% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 14,683 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16%

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 30,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 45,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 28,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 16,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 39,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 310.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 160,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 397.04%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 47,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 1314.69%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $384.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 10,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 383.35%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $257.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 16,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 318.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $124.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 33,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in HUYA Inc by 789.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 173,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.16 and $107.01, with an estimated average price of $99.03.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.