Capital Impact Advisors, LLC Buys Fiverr International, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, GrowGeneration Corp, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc

- New Purchases: FVRR, CRSP, FUTU, SPOT, NTRA, ETSY, DDOG, HUBS, OKTA, SNAP, RH, FUBO, MDP, BMBL, SKLZ, TIGR, BILI, TXG, SSTK, CLR, CAKE, CDLX, DHR, RILY, MELI, HLI, REAL, BEKE, TTD, IPAR, EH, SCR,
- Added Positions: GRWG, EXAS, MDB, ZS, NET, HUYA, TDOC, BGNE, PHR, TWST, ICE, MASI, TITN, GH, DKNG, ZG, CRWD, EDIT, APPF, EXPI, FRPT, SSNC, TWLO, NBIX, PI, CSTL, CRM, IOVA, OTRK, REGN, ZYXI, FTNT, AQB,
- Reduced Positions: CIGI, AAP, AMZN, SCI, ORCL, STLD, COF, GOOGL, CTAS, SAH, CLLS, MDGL, ENSG, SKX, BILL, HCI, SF, PNFP, EVR, TTEC, WIRE, CFX, LOB, MEDP, CARG, AMRC, WYNN, CORT, MMSI, NIU, LMAT, NSP, BLK, API, SNPS, HOLX, EPAM, FLT, EGRX, ENPH, SMCI, SQ, NVTA, NVDA, FB, CPRT,
- Sold Out: OMC, FDX, DLTR, EXLS, U, KMI, VCYT, CMPR, SANM, TSLA, ZUMZ, NTLA, RARE, MG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Impact Advisors, LLC
- GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 160,068 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.07%
- Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 30,466 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 45,440 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) - 45,154 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.91%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 14,683 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16%
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 30,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 45,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 28,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $224.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 16,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 39,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 310.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 160,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 397.04%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 47,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 1314.69%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $384.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 10,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 383.35%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $257.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 16,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 318.74%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $124.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 33,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in HUYA Inc by 789.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 173,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.16 and $107.01, with an estimated average price of $99.03.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.
