Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, General Electric Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, General Electric Co, Byline Bancorp Inc, Vistra Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CME Group Inc (CME) - 184,539 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,112 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,110 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 447,193 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 54,912 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 103.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 55,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 376.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 131.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $22.36.