Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, General Electric Co, Byline Bancorp Inc, Vistra Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+sheridan+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC
  1. CME Group Inc (CME) - 184,539 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,112 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,110 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 447,193 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 54,912 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 103.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 55,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 376.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 131.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $22.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC keeps buying
