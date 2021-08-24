Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: PNC, EZU, EWJ, BRK.A, CONE, ROBO, NOC, IIVI, IFF, BEPC, IIPR, TXN, TSM, RGNX, DFJ, SYK, NKE, INTU, SCHG, YPF,
- Added Positions: MSFT, XLU, JPM, AAPL, BX, GOOG, BAC, AMZN, MRK, OKE, BRK.B, CMCSA, V, JNJ, PFE, MA, LYB, QCOM, LRCX, GDX, NEP, EPD, TGT, VZ, INTC, HASI, TPIC, AMAT, NVDA, ISBC, ORCL, TMO, LMT, DLR, GM, CVS, LEA, NVS, BIP, DIS, RTX, AMD, GILD, VEA, FHN, NRZ, PG, ABBV, ABT, MGTX, LHX, F, QUAL, DSL, VYM, T, MMM, VIG, PEP, IWD, PFF, KMI, DOW, QQQ, PYPL, CSCO, VWO, WFC, VTR, ASML, VOO, IWM, SGMO, IJH, CRSP, OCX, KO, CRM, LCTX, RSP, VHT, XOM, AVGO, VUG, ITRI, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: RDS.B, DE, VST, BA, TSLA, AXP, SWKS, STAA, UPS, DAL, PINS, NTNX, ET, TM, HD, BMY, LLY,
- Sold Out: SCHX, VRTX, GE, BY,
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 184,539 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,112 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,110 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 447,193 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 54,912 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $188.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $362.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 103.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 55,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 376.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 131.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 74,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $22.36.
