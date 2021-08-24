National Pension Service Buys Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells General Electric Co,

- New Purchases: PBUS, MRVL,
- Added Positions: IVV, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, NVDA, TSLA, GOOG, EWP, T, ABT, ADBE, AMAT, BAC, BRK.B, BMY, CVX, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COST, DHR, LLY, XOM, HD, IBM, INTC, JPM, JNJ, MCD, MRK, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PEP, PFE, PG, QCOM, CRM, TXN, TMO, UPS, UNH, VZ, WMT, DIS, WFC, MA, V, PM, AVGO, GM, ABBV, PYPL, MMM, AES, PLD, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AMD, AFL, A, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, ALL, MO, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, ABC, AMGN, APH, ADI, NLY, WTRG, ADM, ATO, ADP, BK, BDX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BLK, BSX, BRO, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CPB, COF, CAH, CAT, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CI, CTAS, C, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CL, CAG, STZ, GLW, CCI, CCK, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DE, DLR, D, DOV, DD, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, EIX, EA, EMR, EQIX, ELS, EL, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, NEE, FDS, FICO, FDX, FNF, FITB, FE, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GIS, GILD, GPN, GS, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HPQ, HOLX, HON, HUM, IDXX, ITW, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LEN, LMT, LOW, MKTX, MMC, MAS, MXIM, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MET, MCHP, MU, MOH, MCO, MS, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NTAP, NBIX, NEM, NI, NDSN, NSC, NOC, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PKI, PXD, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RPM, REGN, RF, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, POOL, XPO, SRE, SHW, SIRI, SWKS, SO, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, NLOK, TROW, TJX, TGT, TER, TEVA, TXT, TSCO, TSN, USB, UNP, URI, RTX, UHS, VRTX, WPC, GWW, WAB, WBA, WM, ANTM, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, L, WU, LDOS, TMUS, BX, DFS, LULU, MASI, VMW, MELI, MSCI, DG, CHTR, GNRC, SSNC, CBOE, BAH, KMI, HCA, HII, FBHS, ENPH, ZTS, IQV, VEEV, TWTR, ALLY, SYF, QRVO, ETSY, BKI, KHC, Z, HPE, SQ, TWLO, LW, SNAP, VICI, ZS, AVLR, MRNA, DELL, DOW, PINS, ZM, CTVA, CRWD, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: GE, VAR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,138,128 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,935,125 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) - 46,068,017 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 533,353 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,117,326 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
National Pension Service initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.28 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.766500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 46,068,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
National Pension Service initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,107,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
National Pension Service added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
National Pension Service added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $98.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
National Pension Service added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $207.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
National Pension Service sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (VAR)
National Pension Service sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
