ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Oracle Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, AmerisourceBergen Corp

New Purchases: FYBR, ORCL, PD, MELI,

FYBR, ORCL, PD, MELI, Added Positions: TCOM, SONO, TECK, XOM, WBA, YUMC, TMUS, LOW, AMZN, TWTR, MRK, HDB, JD,

TCOM, SONO, TECK, XOM, WBA, YUMC, TMUS, LOW, AMZN, TWTR, MRK, HDB, JD, Reduced Positions: MDT, MSFT, COF, VMW, IBKR, TPR, KO, ROKU, IBN,

MDT, MSFT, COF, VMW, IBKR, TPR, KO, ROKU, IBN, Sold Out: GE, WFC, ABC, FSLR, VST, TME,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Oracle Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Trip.com Group, Sonos Inc, sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, AmerisourceBergen Corp, First Solar Inc, Vistra Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd. As of 2021Q2, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 883,733 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,568,171 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 2,057,459 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 6,572,881 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 5,359,365 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 5,359,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 941,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 841,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1855.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,899,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 130.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,455,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,102,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 694,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 678,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 41.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.