ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Oracle Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, AmerisourceBergen Corp

- New Purchases: FYBR, ORCL, PD, MELI,
- Added Positions: TCOM, SONO, TECK, XOM, WBA, YUMC, TMUS, LOW, AMZN, TWTR, MRK, HDB, JD,
- Reduced Positions: MDT, MSFT, COF, VMW, IBKR, TPR, KO, ROKU, IBN,
- Sold Out: GE, WFC, ABC, FSLR, VST, TME,
For the details of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antipodes+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 883,733 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,568,171 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 2,057,459 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 6,572,881 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 5,359,365 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 5,359,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 941,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 841,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1855.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,899,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 130.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,455,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,102,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 694,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 678,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 41.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd. Also check out:
1. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment