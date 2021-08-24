ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Oracle Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, AmerisourceBergen Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Oracle Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, AmerisourceBergen Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Oracle Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Trip.com Group, Sonos Inc, sells General Electric Co, Wells Fargo, AmerisourceBergen Corp, First Solar Inc, Vistra Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd. As of 2021Q2, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antipodes+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 883,733 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,568,171 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.58%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 2,057,459 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  4. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 6,572,881 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
  5. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 5,359,365 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 5,359,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 941,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 841,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1855.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,899,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 130.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,455,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,102,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 694,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 678,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 41.51%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd. Also check out:

1. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider