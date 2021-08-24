Engine Capital Management, LP Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, Vy Global Growth, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, KKR Inc, CIM Commercial Trust Corp

- New Purchases: VYGG.U, LAUR, PRG, AGTI,
- Added Positions: APO, DELL, ATGE, PAE, HMHC, CIXX,
- Reduced Positions: KKR, CMCT, KSS, KBR, CACI, MTRX, NXST, GPX, GTN, SAIC,
- Sold Out: PRSP, HSII,
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 727,198 shares, 24.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 2,807,214 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- PAE Inc (PAE) - 2,631,482 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 655,853 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32%
- CI Financial Corp (CIXX) - 1,263,770 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
Engine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 641,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Engine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Laureate Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 157,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Engine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agiliti Inc (AGTI)
Engine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Agiliti Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Engine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 1097.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 217,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
Engine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 655,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Engine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)
Engine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $35.72 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $41.64.
