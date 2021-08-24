Engine Capital Management, LP Buys Apollo Global Management Inc, Vy Global Growth, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, KKR Inc, CIM Commercial Trust Corp

New Purchases: VYGG.U, LAUR, PRG, AGTI,

VYGG.U, LAUR, PRG, AGTI, Added Positions: APO, DELL, ATGE, PAE, HMHC, CIXX,

APO, DELL, ATGE, PAE, HMHC, CIXX, Reduced Positions: KKR, CMCT, KSS, KBR, CACI, MTRX, NXST, GPX, GTN, SAIC,

KKR, CMCT, KSS, KBR, CACI, MTRX, NXST, GPX, GTN, SAIC, Sold Out: PRSP, HSII,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apollo Global Management Inc, Vy Global Growth, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Laureate Education Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, sells Perspecta Inc, KKR Inc, CIM Commercial Trust Corp, KBR Inc, Matrix Service Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engine Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Engine Capital Management, LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Engine Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engine+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 727,198 shares, 24.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 2,807,214 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% PAE Inc (PAE) - 2,631,482 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 655,853 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32% CI Financial Corp (CIXX) - 1,263,770 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%

Engine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 641,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Laureate Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 157,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engine Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Agiliti Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 1097.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 217,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engine Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 655,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Engine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Engine Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $35.72 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $41.64.