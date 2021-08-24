Logo
Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys Square Inc, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, ATAC US Rotation ETF, Sells Amarin Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Adalta Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, ATAC US Rotation ETF, Fastly Inc, PhenixFIN Corp, sells Amarin Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Cognex Corp, A10 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adalta Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Adalta Capital Management LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adalta Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adalta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adalta Capital Management LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,480 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  2. Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 107,328 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Teradyne Inc (TER) - 81,075 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 28,945 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 92,621 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
New Purchase: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ATAC US Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.613500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PhenixFIN Corp (PFX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PhenixFIN Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $42.76, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.510500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 929.63%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 355.61%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc by 161.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 76.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $9.68.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adalta Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Adalta Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adalta Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adalta Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adalta Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
