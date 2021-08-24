Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys Square Inc, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, ATAC US Rotation ETF, Sells Amarin Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: TAIL, RORO, PFX, CEFS, FAIL, GRNB, NVTA, NET, PM, AGC,
- Added Positions: SQ, FSLY, DIS, POR, CMLF, BXMT, OGE, CPNG, BABA, RUN, CVEO, APPN, STNE, CBOE, WISH, QRVO, VAC, DDOG, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: BIIB, EBAY, BEP, TCS, VZ, ECHO, FLGT, CRWD, CREE, AMD, QUIK, WFC, NTRA,
- Sold Out: AMRN, SPOT, ATVI, CGNX, ATEN, PLAN, ADPT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,480 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 107,328 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Teradyne Inc (TER) - 81,075 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 28,945 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 92,621 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO)
Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ATAC US Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.613500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PhenixFIN Corp (PFX)
Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PhenixFIN Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $42.76, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.510500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS)
Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL)
Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (GRNB)
Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 929.63%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 355.61%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc by 161.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 76.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.Sold Out: Cognex Corp (CGNX)
Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.Sold Out: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $9.68.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.
