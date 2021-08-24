Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys Square Inc, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, ATAC US Rotation ETF, Sells Amarin Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: TAIL, RORO, PFX, CEFS, FAIL, GRNB, NVTA, NET, PM, AGC,

TAIL, RORO, PFX, CEFS, FAIL, GRNB, NVTA, NET, PM, AGC, Added Positions: SQ, FSLY, DIS, POR, CMLF, BXMT, OGE, CPNG, BABA, RUN, CVEO, APPN, STNE, CBOE, WISH, QRVO, VAC, DDOG, BAC,

SQ, FSLY, DIS, POR, CMLF, BXMT, OGE, CPNG, BABA, RUN, CVEO, APPN, STNE, CBOE, WISH, QRVO, VAC, DDOG, BAC, Reduced Positions: BIIB, EBAY, BEP, TCS, VZ, ECHO, FLGT, CRWD, CREE, AMD, QUIK, WFC, NTRA,

BIIB, EBAY, BEP, TCS, VZ, ECHO, FLGT, CRWD, CREE, AMD, QUIK, WFC, NTRA, Sold Out: AMRN, SPOT, ATVI, CGNX, ATEN, PLAN, ADPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Square Inc, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, ATAC US Rotation ETF, Fastly Inc, PhenixFIN Corp, sells Amarin Corp PLC, Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard Inc, Cognex Corp, A10 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adalta Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Adalta Capital Management LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adalta Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adalta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,480 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 107,328 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Teradyne Inc (TER) - 81,075 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 28,945 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 92,621 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ATAC US Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.613500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PhenixFIN Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $42.76, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.510500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $27.37, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 929.63%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 355.61%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc by 161.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 72.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 76.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cognex Corp. The sale prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $9.68.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.