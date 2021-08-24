Logo
Algebris (UK) Ltd Buys Manulife Financial Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Athene Holding, Wells Fargo, Prudential Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Algebris (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Manulife Financial Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Voya Financial Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, sells Athene Holding, Wells Fargo, Prudential Financial Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Algebris (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Algebris (UK) Ltd owns 25 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Algebris (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/algebris+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Algebris (UK) Ltd
  1. Citigroup Inc (C) - 368,599 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.95%
  2. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,229,286 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 330,137 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.90%
  4. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 646,859 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
  5. (VIAB) - 1,126,633 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.14%. The holding were 1,229,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 270,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 183,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 11,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guild Holdings Co (GHLD)

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Guild Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 132,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 410,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 164.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 272,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 230.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 169,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 330,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 385,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 39.43%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Algebris (UK) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Algebris (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Algebris (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Algebris (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Algebris (UK) Ltd keeps buying
