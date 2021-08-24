Algebris (UK) Ltd Buys Manulife Financial Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Athene Holding, Wells Fargo, Prudential Financial Inc

- New Purchases: MFC, NRZ, MTG, GPN, GHLD, RIG, MGI, BGCP, OXY, CHK,
- Added Positions: CFG, HIG, VOYA, C, NYCB, FBC, EQH,
- Reduced Positions: PRU, BPOP, LAZ,
- Sold Out: ATH, WFC, TLT, STT, AGNC, IVZ, FHI, FNF, CNHI,
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 368,599 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.95%
- Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,229,286 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 330,137 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.90%
- Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 646,859 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
- (VIAB) - 1,126,633 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.14%. The holding were 1,229,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 270,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MGIC Investment Corp (MTG)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 183,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 11,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Guild Holdings Co (GHLD)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Guild Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 132,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Transocean Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 410,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 164.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 272,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 230.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 169,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 330,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 47.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 385,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 39.43%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.
