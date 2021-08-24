GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

- Added Positions: GOOGL, CME, MA, BKNG, ILMN, NKE, UNH, YUMC, CL, ADP, ACN, MKTX, MSFT, VRSK, JD, MELI, BABA, HDB, TCOM, IPGP,
- Reduced Positions: EDU, NTES, NVO,
For the details of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardcap+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 361,226 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 3,755,751 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,759,664 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.50%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 283,264 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.79%
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 1,227,165 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07%
GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. Also check out:
1. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment