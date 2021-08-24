GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Added Positions: GOOGL, CME, MA, BKNG, ILMN, NKE, UNH, YUMC, CL, ADP, ACN, MKTX, MSFT, VRSK, JD, MELI, BABA, HDB, TCOM, IPGP,

GOOGL, CME, MA, BKNG, ILMN, NKE, UNH, YUMC, CL, ADP, ACN, MKTX, MSFT, VRSK, JD, MELI, BABA, HDB, TCOM, IPGP, Reduced Positions: EDU, NTES, NVO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2021Q2, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 361,226 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.40% CME Group Inc (CME) - 3,755,751 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,759,664 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.50% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 283,264 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.79% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 1,227,165 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07%

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $75.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $171.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.