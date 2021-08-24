Castleview Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF

- New Purchases: IHDG, JPST, PTBD, IVOL, ANGL, V, MO, VNQI, ADBE, CRM, HYMB, MA, KDFI, IAU, EPD, UJAN, VNQ, AGG, ACN, PYPL, ZTS, BSJM, GOOGL, NOC, IUSG, BSCM, SLV, XLE, DIS, FSK, AY, SBUX, SPYV, NOW, IEFA, KLCD, UNH, EXPD, MDLZ, AGNC, FTGC, SPYD, ADSK, NKE, SPG, ADP, MCO, TWLO, SH, IT, TROW, ACGL, NFLX, MTUM, AZO, BG, CMI, ICE, SNAP, VWO, ATVI, ILMN, BIL, FSTR, GBTC, KBA, ISRG, MTB, BSCN, EQC, LOW, SPGI, NVDA, PWS, VTHR, ALGN, EMR, FCX, SYY, WBA, GOF, PSQ, QYLD, UJUL, XLV, AFL, ALB, NEE, NVR, ROST, AOS, ADM, GPC, KYN, JANZ, KWEB, TLT, CINF, DOV, ESS, FRT, BEN, LEG, NUE, ORLY, PBCT, WST, PNR, DIAL, IEMG, SHYG, XLRE, ADS, PPG, BX, MSCI, BUD, KMI, SAVE, DUFRY, BSTZ, FISR, INDA, JNK, OIH, F, IBN, MDT, UPS, BDJ, DOW, BSV, EWY, HYG, KO, FITB, ITW, LNC, STRA, TSLA, MPLX, GLDI, IUSB, XLP, XLSR, APD, C, NSRGY, SPSB, BZH, FAST, TCEHY, BNDC, HYLV, PAPR, VXX, XLF, AMGN, BDX, HPQ, MCK, SHW, SO, DAL, UBER, SPDW, SPIP, SQQQ, XLC, XLI, DE, LH, NSC, ICLR, KHC, CTVA, BNTX, GDX, KALL, SPEM, SRLN, VGT, AON, CMCSA, COST, ENLC, DUK, JBHT, K, HVBT, ADDYY, LYB, DBC, KSCD, SPLG, SPTL, LUMN, KOF, CL, ECL, FMX, GILD, MRK, OKE, PAA, NHHS, EBND, EEM, ETHE, GUNR, ICF, LRNZ, SPLB, SPSM, UWM, ASML, AAP, AMD, AB, AXP, AIG, BBBY, CHKP, ABEV, DLTR, ENB, GIS, IRM, PLUG, BB, SAP, SIEGY, TJX, UL, L, NEO, SGPYY, LVMUY, DG, MSGN, PHYS, VER, CG, DKL, BDVC, SMMNY, MSGE, FSKR, AI, COIN, ACWV, BSCL, BSJL, FNDX, SHV, SPAB, AEM, BP, GOLD, BAYRY, CERN, INGR, XRAY, D, DHT, PEAK, WELL, IDXX, J, MLM, NVS, ORCL, PGR, RF, ROP, RCL, TREX, TSN, URI, GWW, WDC, YUM, CMG, RDS.B, EDU, OMAB, G, EXPGY, CSLLY, PSLV, TMSNY, EVVTY, AUGZ, BAPR, DWX, FEU, KBWD, KURE, LGLV, NOBL, OBOR, PDBC, RWM, VNLA, XHB, Y, ESTE, BRO, BF.B, BZLFY, CSX, CCL, CTAS, CLAR, ED, DASTY, DKS, DDS, EXC, INDT, HAL, HSKA, IIVI, IP, JLL, MMP, MRO, MMC, VTRS, OXM, PAAS, BKNG, REG, RHI, LUV, TXN, URBN, WMMVY, WRE, WM, WAT, WAL, WLL, ZUMZ, ULTA, AG, APPS, IDEXY, PPRUY, EPAM, AMBA, SEAS, BURL, BOOT, LILAK, SQ, YUMC, AFIN, NARI, PLTR, ASO, ABNB, OLO, PCT, BJUL, DIA, EMLP, GWX, HEFA, HYLB, HYS, IUSV, IVW, JMBS, JUNZ, KFYP, PJUL, PJUN, PSK, QLD, SJNK, SOXX, SPMD, SPYG, TQQQ, UJUN, USHY, VHT, VIG, XLK, XSOE, LNT, AMT, AMP, APH, AMAT, AJG, AIZ, BXS, BK, CVS, KMX, CX, FIS, LNG, CSGP, SID, GLW, CCI, CFR, DEO, DLR, EMN, ETN, ENTG, EQIX, EEFT, LODE, GGG, HDB, INFO, IFF, SJM, KLAC, KR, LAZ, LII, LECO, LOGI, MXIM, MCY, MET, MAA, MIDD, MPWR, MS, MUR, NFG, NEM, NXST, NOK, NUS, OHI, PNC, PRK, PH, LIN, RJF, O, RBC, REGN, POOL, SEIC, SMG, XPO, WPM, STT, STON, NLOK, TFX, THO, TSCO, TYL, CUBE, UAL, USB, VWAGY, GHC, ANTM, WHR, WSM, PAC, CEF, VMO, BLE, EVR, HIMX, DAC, PRIM, MAG, MELI, FNV, WWII, GTBIF, STWD, FAF, CBOE, AMADY, GWRE, MMD, NID, IVPAF, NIQ, SBSW, NVEE, FPF, CDW, AAL, BHTG, TLRY, TLRY, BSM, SHOP, OCDDY, HPE, PAGS, WH, CURLF, NIO, BBCP, FOXA, GDNSF, CHWY, AMCR, GFL, NKLA, XPEV, ACIC, RBLX, DV, ASHR, CWB, EJAN, EWD, EWG, EWQ, FLOT, GLTR, HYGV, IJS, IQDY, ITB, ITOT, IWX, IXN, KGRN, LIT, MBB, MDY, MDYV, MJ, MMTM, NFRA, NORW, QDYN, QLV, REM, REMX, SCHE, SDY, SILJ, SPIB, SPTI, SSO, TDTF, UDOW, ULST, USO, VGK, VNM, VOX, XBI, XPH, ABB, ARE, ALXN, HES, AEL, AMKR, NLY, APA, AZN, RWWI, TFC, BHP, BIDU, BBVA, BMO, BIIB, CHRW, CMS, CRH, BXMT, CHE, CHD, CLF, CLX, TPR, CBD, DXC, COP, DTE, DRI, DISCA, LLY, ERJ, ETR, ERIC, ERIE, FDS, CIGI, GVA, TV, HR, HRL, ING, IAG, IEX, JKHY, KT, JEF, MGM, MGA, MFC, MKTX, MAR, MTZ, MKC, MT, NDAQ, NTDOY, NDSN, ES, INSG, PCAR, PHG, PXD, RL, PKX, NTR, RFIL, RPM, RNR, RSG, RIO, ROK, RY, RGLD, RYAAY, SKM, SSL, SCSC, STX, SMED, SLGN, SWBI, SONY, SWX, TTM, TS, RIG, VTR, WEC, WWE, XEL, XLNX, SPB, EBAY, DECN, TX, PRG, MFL, NZF, MWA, ESOA, BR, SQM, CLR, BGY, VMW, DALN, BYDDF, NVCN, VWDRY, IPWLP.PFD, LGO, CHPGF, CBTC, CBTC, IGI, AVGO, DBRG, CIT, HTHT, PRI, NXPI, SBRA, LPLA, ARCO, TMDI, PSX, ATOS, NCLH, MRIN, TNDM, CGC, GPRO, ACB, OGI, PRTY, CWEN, SOUHY, NUSPQ.PFD, NNDM, PRPL, EXDI, CRON, ADNT, VFRM, MFGP, NCNA, VICI, YCBD, SPOT, BTBT, CWK, ESTC, FLWPF, MRNA, LYFT, PINS, ALC, BCYC, PTON, NYC, NYC, RKT, RBAC, FST, FSR, MRVI, NGAC, LAZR, DM, XL, POSH, CPNG, PSFE, GTX, OGN, CANO, AAXJ, AOR, DBB, DRIV, DVY, DXJ, EFA, EUM, EWL, EWU, EWX, EWZ, EXI, EZM, EZU, FDIV, FIVG, FMB, FPX, GEM, GQRE, GSIE, GTO, IDEV, IDV, IGLB, IHF, IJH, IJR, IPO, IQDF, ITA, IXJ, IYF, IYT, JCPB, JXI, KBWB, KXI, LDUR, NUSA, PBP, PFIG, PHB, POCT, PPLT, QDF, QLVD, QLVE, RWX, RXI, SPTS, SRS, STIP, TILT, TIP, TLH, TLTD, TLTE, VB, VOE, VUG, VXUS, XLB, XLU, XLY, XME, XOP, XRT,
- Added Positions: SPY, LMT, BRK.A, ET, BRK.B, RSP, MSFT, BABA, XOM, ABT, GOOG, CVX, FB, ABBV, AMZN, AMLP, GD, UNP, VZ, ISD, QCOM, CAH, CB, JPM, OPK,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SCHA, SCHF, VYM, SCHM, PKW, CAT, HEDJ, BAC, VTV, IWM, IVV, RWO, QTEC, VTI, IBM, INTC, STLD, PG, PEP, UPRO, IBB, GS, IFN, AAPL, SPLV, OFIX, GM, PFE, PHM, SPLK, DD, VEA, SCHB, CSCO, LEN, KMB, MU, JNJ, BMY, ALEX, MDIV, BLK, T, FDX, DHR, SCHW, TMO, BA, HD, PM, WMT, MCD, MMM, MDXG,
- Sold Out: BKLN, EMB, HYEM, GLD, GHY, NTAP, CFX, VVR, TMUS, WFC, APTV, LQD, KBH, FTV, FMC, EIDO, GE, QAI, HSY, DNP,
For the details of Castleview Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castleview+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Castleview Partners, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,127 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 260.95%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 26,694 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3344.39%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 22 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.23%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 26,831 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.98%
- WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 128,709 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 128,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 100,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 102,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 85,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 67,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 260.95%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 36,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 3344.39%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $359.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 26,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 592.66%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 303,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 26,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 257.51%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)
Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The sale prices were between $23.13 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $23.45.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY)
Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.34.Sold Out: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Castleview Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Castleview Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Castleview Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Castleview Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Castleview Partners, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment