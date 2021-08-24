Castleview Partners, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castleview Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Castleview Partners, LLC owns 899 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,127 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 260.95% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 26,694 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3344.39% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 22 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.23% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 26,831 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.98% WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 128,709 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 128,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 100,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 102,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 85,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 67,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 260.95%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $447.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 36,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 3344.39%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $359.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 26,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 592.66%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 303,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $286.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 26,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 257.51%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.

Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2.

Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The sale prices were between $23.13 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $23.45.

Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.34.

Castleview Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95.